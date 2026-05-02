Before you began reading this article, I’ll bet you didn’t know the name Danny Trejo. But I bet you knew the face. The deep lines and scars, attached to some sort of native, visceral menace. Admittingly, it’s a hard face to forget, a fact having nothing to do with acting. That look of steel in those eyes is real, and the life that created that look, they were both forged in the fires of the serious and deadly.

While not the most recognizable superstar in the Hollywood, Trejo has carved out quite a career as a character actor, a man every Hollywood director seeks out when looking to fill a role requiring serious street cred. Trejo looks like every frightening man ever conjured up in the human mind melded into one, and he brings it that heavy because he lived it. I don’t mean he lived in a gang-infested neighborhood watching gangbangers ply their trade. No, I mean he was a hard-core gangbanger, a real criminal in every sense of the word. By his mid-twenties Trejo had spent time in almost every major Californian prison, wearing the tattoos and scars to prove it.

Today, every villain he plays on screen must die before the final credits role. It’s a clause written into his contract, a simple reminder to everyone that Danny Trejo rejects the street life and the violence that comes with it. Miraculously, Trejo cleaned up his act while still in prison and emerged to become a drug counselor, helping addicts and criminals for years before ever walking on a movie set. With confidence Trejo says, “Drugs, gangbanging, and violence – there is no future in that. But it took a lot of pain before I got the message.”

Born Dan Trejo on May 16, 1944, in Echo Park, Los Angeles, an ethnically diverse suburb of Los Angeles, Trejo was the son of Mexican American parents, first generation immigrants. His uncle, Gilbert Trejo, a man who would nearly destroy his life, was only six years older. Gilbert was more of a big brother than elder role model. A bad seed himself, it was Gilbert who taught young Danny to box when he was just a kid, while also introducing him to marijuana at the age of eight. At the age of twelve Danny took his first hit of heroin with Gilbert. Yeah, that’s right, little Danny Trejo was shooting heroin with his uncle at twelve. That’s so sad it hurts.

By the time Danny Trejo was a teenager, he was a full-blown addict, robbing and dealing smack on the street to feed his habit. His first encounter with the police came at age ten, and by eighteen he was serving time in an adult prison. For almost a decade Danny Trejo bounced through the California penal system — Tracy, Soledad, Folsom, and San Quentin. While inside, he did what Gilbert had taught him to do best. He boxed, and he won. In every single prison where he served time, Trejo became the lightweight or welterweight champion. His scarred, heavily tattooed body (he has the head of a beautiful woman wearing a sombrero on his chest), and his terrifying right hook kept him alive in a world where other men died in the yard.

Then, in 1968, came a moment that nearly ended his life forever. During a prison riot on Cinco de Mayo Day, at Soledad State Prison, Trejo hit a guard with a rock. The charges that followed, attempted murder of a guard, carried a potential death penalty. The immediate punishment may have been even worse, as Trejo was thrown into solitary confinement while awaiting his fate.

Inside that dark, concrete shell, a 24-year-old Danny Trejo looked at his life honestly for the first time. He had been a drug addict since seventh grade, and in prison since he was a teenager. He had witnessed and participated in all manner of violence while watching friends die, and now he had almost killed a prison guard. This was not some joke; he was now staring at the possibility of being the next person executed at San Quentin. It was at that moment something broke inside him, and something else was born. Danny Trejo found faith. Emerging from the “hole” he immediately joined a 12 Step program, swearing to the Almighty that if he ever walked out of prison and breathed free air, he would spend the rest of his life helping people make better choices, help them to escape the street and walk a different path than his.

Through hard work and divine providence Danny Trejo found a second chance. The charges were later reduced, and Danny Trejo was paroled in August of 1969. He went home to Los Angeles and took a job as a gardener. In the evenings he attended 12 Step meetings and became incredibly involved in the local recovery community. No one outside his small orbit even knew he existed. Danny Trejo was just a quiet guy helping others get clean. This went on for sixteen years.

Then, one day in 1985, not long after Danny celebrated his forty-first birthday, he received a call from a guy he had been counseling, and the young man was in a complete panic. Working in the film industry, the young man was on a film set in Los Angeles that was completely surrounded by people using cocaine. Afraid he was about to relapse, the young man begged Trejo to come down to L.A. to rescue him.

The name of the movie was Runaway Train, and the star was Jon Voight. In a crazy twist of fate one of the screenwriters was a man named Edward Bunker, a former inmate and friend of Trejo while serving time at San Quentin. Recognizing Trejo immediately, the two men struck up a conversation. Bunker remembered how well Trejo could box and the movie included a prison boxing scene. The lead actor, Eric Roberts, needed someone to teach him how to box like a convict. Bunker then introduced Trejo to the movie’s director who hired him on the spot for $50 a day as an extra and $320 per day as Roberts’ boxing coach. Somebody on set asked Danny if he would be willing to take an actual punch during the fight scene, something that give the film more authenticity. Trejo laughed and said, “For that kind of money he can hit me with a bat. I used to get beat up for free.”

Danny Trejo was 41 years old and had just accidentally walked into a movie career. Over the next forty years, he would appear in hit movies and television series like Desperado, Con Air, From Dusk Till Dawn, Breaking Bad, and Sons of Anarchy. My personal favorite is his role in Heat starring Robert de Niro and Al Pacino. The scene towards the end of the movie where Trejo’s character begs Robert de Niro to shoot him is movie gold. He plays the part so incredibly well it seems like a deathbed confession.

Trejo also starred in the Machete films — written specifically for him by his distant cousin, the director Robert Rodriguez. He has appeared in more than 400 films and television shows, often as a gangster, an inmate, or a killer. And he is one of the kindest people in show business.

It has made him the most-killed actor in Hollywood history. He has been shot, stabbed, blown up, decapitated, crushed, and exploded on film more than 41 separate times — one of the highest counted death tolls of any actor alive. And every single one of those deaths is intentional. Every one of them is Danny Trejo, forty years sober, making sure the thirteen-year-old version of himself somewhere in East L.A. watches the movie and understands, in his bones, that the path ends badly. There are no winners in “The Life”.

Off screen, he has spent his decades as an unlikely saint of recovery. He has counseled thousands of young addicts. He has visited prisons as a free man to speak to inmates about sobriety. He owns a chain of taco restaurants in Los Angeles where many of his employees are former addicts and former convicts. He has donated to food banks, homeless shelters, children’s hospitals.

And through all of it, he returns, again and again, to a single sentence he often repeats in interviews:

“Everything good that has ever happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else.” A reminder that he did not go to that movie set in 1985 to start a movie career, he was just there to help another addict.

There are great actors in Hollywood, well-trained in their trade, hailing from the finest acting schools. Not Danny Trejo. Every role he plays is real life bleeding out onto film. He’s not pulling punches or having to think about how to make it real. He lived it. Now, after forty years of being clean his message is simple.

Don’t go down that road, it leads only to jails, institutions, and death.

Stay straight. Stay clean. Work hard.

Find that road to happy destiny….

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