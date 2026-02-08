Ex Animo

7h

It happens all the time. After publishing an article on Substack (so far I’ve published more than 500) I go back and read it again, wishing I had pursued another angle or made another point. In the case of Michael Blake and Dances with Wolves I think Kim Di Giacomo’s comments shored up what I didn’t say, what I left out the first time around.

It takes a massive amount of humility to admit defeat, to admit that you were wrong, could have done better. The Bible tells us, in different passages, that Pride leads to Destruction while Humility leads to Wisdom. There is a lot of truth in that concept. As a Recovering Alcoholic I understand having to come to terms with Shortcomings of a very personal nature.

We have an acronym in Recovery called HOW, and it stands for Honesty, Open-Mindedness, and Willingness. In getting sober someone has to make an Honest assessment of their situation. No victim mentality allowed, no blaming others. Then you have to have an Open Mind to change. If you are a top professional in your community, doctor, lawyer, business person, or esteemed educator it is very likely that a Recovering Alcoholic working down at the Factory or Plant may hold the critical wisdom you need to hear. Open Mind equals a willingness to listen to good advice, no matter the source. Finally, there is Willingness. That means you are willing to WORK at getting better. No quick fixes, you have to work at being a better person.

I’m not sure what exactly was ailing Michael Blake, it never came up in my research. Maybe he was just a “prick” with a big ego, maybe he had a drinking problem. Whatever his issues, it is obvious that he took control over his situation and settled in to make some positive change.

Never top improving and never give up on your dreams….

8h

What hits me most isn’t just “never quit.” It’s that Blake had to change, not just endure. He burned bridges, blamed everyone but himself, and still kept writing in obscurity.

And Costner’s loyalty? Rare. He risked his reputation and money for a friend most would have walked away from.

The real lesson: talent alone isn’t enough. Persistence plus humility and hard work is what earns a chance—and sometimes, eventually, a win.

Great read Jeffrey, thanks for your research and a super essay!

