When aspiring writer Michael Blake arrived in Hollywood during the late 1970’s he didn’t really know anyone. Blake was born in Texas, and spent his early life there until his family moved to Southern California about the time he became a teenager. After high school Blake joined the Air Force and went to Vietnam. Returning home he enrolled in college, studying journalism at the University of New Mexico for a couple of years before moving to the University of California at Berkeley where he studied filmmaking. Like so many before him, he eventually ditched school and began trying to break into the movie-making business.

It was during this period that Michael Blake met a struggling actor named Kevin Costner, a guy from Lynwood (a suburb of L.A.) who was “a complete unknown, chasing auditions that led to nowhere” (Blake’s words). They became inseparable outsiders, two guys with Southern Californian roots eager to chase their dreams of movie-making success.

In 1983, Blake wrote and produced a small film called Stacy’s Knights which starred Costner in the lead role. The movie failed to take off, but it raised a few eyebrows around town. Suddenly, Kevin Costner’s career began to heat up, and it looked like these two friends were poised to share in the BIG Hollywood success story. Doors were beginning to open around town and Costner began sending Blake all kinds of leads for work, even setting up several meeting with top studio executives. In praising Blake’s talent Costner was directly staking his own reputation on his friend, something that seemed to go unnoticed to Blake. Years later Ben Affleck and Matt Damon would pull of the same kind of All-Star pairing but without the hurdles.

“I introduced Michael to everyone I knew, sent him out on a bunch of job interviews,” Costner later said, “and every report came back the same. He always seemed to piss somebody off.”

Michael Blake and Kevin Costner in 2012

Soon, as his career stymied, Michael Blake spiraled into rejection and resentment, blaming studio executives, movie financing companies, and even the industry at large for his failures. In fact, according to Costner, Blake blamed everything and everyone - except himself. Never even considering his own attitudes and brashness. Watching the self-sabotage unfold was tough for Costner, one of Blake’s few real friends. One day it all came to a head, with Costner grabbing Blake and shoving his friend against the wall with an ultimatum.

“Stop it! If you hate writing scripts, and hate the movie business so much just quit!”

Tense and dramatic, the incident shattered everything holding the two friends together. Parting company that day there was a strong sense of finality in the room. Then, about two weeks later, Blake called asking for a place to sleep. Could he stay for just a couple of days? Always the friend, Costner said yes.

For nearly two months, Michael Blake lived on Costner’s couch, reading bedtime stories to Costner’s daughter. He wrote deep into the night, pouring frustration onto the pages. Eventually, the family needed their space and Blake packed his car and drove to Bisbee, Arizona, where he had some family connections. There, far from Hollywood’s spotlight, he washed dishes in a Chinese restaurant for minimum wage. Some nights he slept in his car. Others, on borrowed couches. But every night, he wrote. He carried the story about a Civil War soldier who finds love and belonging within a Lakota Sioux tribe everywhere he went. Michael Blake poured his heart into every page, but the problem was he was writing a screenplay for a Western at a time when Westerns were out of style. He was writing an expansive narrative when the Hollywood executives were looking for small, concise storylines.

There were only two people in Hollywood that cared what Michael Blake was up to by this point, those two being Kevin Costner and producer Jim Wilson. Both men believed in the project but had little faith a major studio would take a gamble on the story. From his years of producing movies Jim Wilson suggested that Blake turn the story into a novel. That would be an easier sell for a studio.

With that bit of advice Michael Blake went back to work turning the screenplay into a novel. Another six months of hard work. Thirty publishers rejected the finished novel before Fawcett Publishing took a chance and printed a limited run of paperbacks in 1988. It was so poorly done, the original cover looked like a romance novel instead of a Western. When Blake asked about a second printing, he was told his best hope in publishing was to write something new.

No matter, Kevin Costner never forgot the story. Sitting down to read the finished book he stayed up until sunrise, calling Michael Blake immediately to let him know how great he thought the story to be! He assured Blake that no matter what strings had to be pulled, he was going to make Dances with Wolves into a movie!

Costner paid $75,000 of his own money for the movie rights, then asked Blake to write the screenplay. Even with Costner starring in the lead role, several prominent directors passed on the project. Never daunted, Costner decided to direct the movie himself – his directing debut. Hollywood insiders laughed, nicknaming the project “Kevin’s Gate”. Jokes bounced around town about the three-hour Western with subtitled Native dialogue. From a first-time director no less! Everyone in Hollywood predicted disaster! Even Costner’s agent tried to talk him out of the “Wolf movie.”

But Kevin Costner was a man that trusted his instincts. He never blinked, believing in the story so completely it became a part of his soul before a single scene was shot. Filming in South Dakota lasted five punishing months - blistering heat, brutal cold, thousands of buffalo, hundreds of horses, live wolves. When costs ballooned, Costner invested three million dollars of his own money to finish production.

On November 21, 1990, Dances with Wolves premiered.

Kevin Costner and Michael Blake at the 63rd Academy Awards

Critics were stunned, audiences were moved, and tickets began selling at a manic pace. Going on to become the highest grossing Western ever, Dances with Wolves earned $424 million at the box office worldwide! At the 63rd Academy Awards, it received twelve nominations, and won seven Oscars. Kevin Costner won for Best Director. The film won Best Picture. And Michael Blake - the dishwasher who had once been shoved against a wall by Kevin Costner for a reality check – walked onto that stage in a tuxedo and accepted the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Years later, Costner said simply, “We made the movie, but it was Michael that won the Academy Awards.”

The novel Dances with Wolves went on to sell over 3 million copies, and the film has been preserved in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. But his real legacy of Dances with Wolves isn’t the Academy Awards or the record-breaking box office revenues. It’s a simple lesson that applies to everyone and all situations. Michael Blake was rejected for years. He burned bridges and left Hollywood in a bad way, left with a bad taste in his mouth.

But he never quit.

He washed dishes while his friend’s fame soared, but he kept working and he kept writing. He kept pursuing his dreams, finally realizing that dreams aren’t secured by perfect timing or easy applause. Dreams are secured through hard work and diligence. Sometimes, the difference between those who make it and those who don’t isn’t brilliance, but the burning desire to keep going. The internal fortitude that pushes some people to keep going even when facing long odds. An iron will that simply never allows you to quit.

Never quit. Never give up on your dreams….

