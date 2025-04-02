April 2, 1978

The long-running primetime soap opera Dallas debuts on CBS. The show was famous for its season-ending cliffhangers, including the "Who Shot J.R.?” episode that generated some of the highest ratings in television history.

Never envisioned to be the game-changer it became, Dallas was initially scripted as a simple, five-part drama to fill airtime for CBS on Sunday evenings. Everything changed after the first week, when the industry papers recognized the show was causing a stir. Each week drew higher and higher ratings, and after the third episode aired it was easy to see that Dallas was going to be a ratings winner. Creator David Jacobs had to scramble to bring the writers and actors back together for a long-term arrangement, which caused all kinds of internal problems. That’s all for another segment of Ex Animo.

Eventually, the show ranked in the top ten of television’s most-watched programs of all time, a fact that stuns David Jacobs to this day, a man that claims, “all I knew about Texas before creating Dallas was the movie Giant and the Dallas Cowboys.” The idea for the television show came from his love of the movie Giant, which starred Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor, and James Dean.

It is an understatement to say Dallas revolutionized prime-time drama as the show became one of the most popular programs of the 1980s, joining with movies like Urban Cowboy to have a great effect on fashion, culture and sensibilities. Dallas continued to air for 13 full seasons (1978–91), eventually becoming a global phenomenon. Based around a whirlwind tale of wealth and power, scheming intrigue, and dramatic feuds, Dallas quickly became an international favorite, with the exploits of the Ewing clan and their assorted relatives, allies, and enemies being broadcast to more than 50 million people in 130 countries each week.

At some point soon I plan to take a deep dive into Dallas, as the drama off the television set was almost as amazing as what hit the screen. If you are too young to remember Dallas, you really can’t imagine the interest this show generated. Whether you watched it or not, loved it or hated it, it was hard to ignore.

