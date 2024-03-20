Connor Clapton falls to his death...
March 20, 1991
March 20, 1991
Connor Clapton, four-year-old son of legendary guitarist Eric Clapton, falls to his death from the 53rd floor of the Galleria Condominiums in New York City. The boy’s mother, Clapton’s ex-girlfriend, Italian actress Lory del Santo, was in the room at the time of the tragedy, although the apartment belonged to a friend she was visiting. The…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.