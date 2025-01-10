January 10, 1776

Common Sense, a 47-page pamphlet that goes on to sell over 500,000 copies, is published anonymously on this date, but the author’s identity was soon found to be Thomas Paine, a British citizen by birth. Paine immigrated to the American Colonies in 1774 with the help of Benjamin Franklin, who had seen great potential in a man born to humble beginnings.

Even after armed hostilities broke out between the American colonists and British forces in 1775, many colonists were reluctant to consider the idea of breaking away from the English Government, the only form of rule most of the colonists had ever known. But discontent with British taxation, and the lack of a voice in political affairs caused a severe strain on the union.

It was Common Sense that changed all that, as Thomas Paine wrote in plain language how America had a unique opportunity to start anew, to build a unique government based on egalitarian principles of government where the people could actually have a voice in their lives.

“We have every opportunity and every encouragement before us, to form the noblest, purest constitution on the face of the earth,” Paine wrote. “We have it in our power to begin the world over again.”

