The brother of Delta fraternity in all their glory.

National Lampoon's movie Animal House takes U.S. audiences by storm. The film starred a host of new comedic actors such as John Belushi, Peter Riegert, Tim Matheson, John Vernon, Verna Bloom, Tom Hulce, and Stephen Furst. The veteran in the group was Donald Sutherland, who played the pot-smoking Professor Dave Jennings. Sutherland was offered either $40,000 up front or 2% of the film’s gross. Sutherland took the payment up front and the movie went on to gross $141 million. You can do the math. Sutherland was quoted as saying it was one of the worst business decisions he made in his life.

The movie also starred a completely unknown nineteen year-old actor named Kevin Bacon that John Landis pulled out of acting school. The movie did not lead to immediate fame and Bacon was actually back in New York waiting tables as the movie shot to the top of the box office charts.

Kevin Bacon as Chip Diller

Of the younger lead actors, only John Belushi was an established star, but the twenty-eight year-old had never appeared in a movie at the time filming began. His claim to fame was in being a cast member of the wildly successful Saturday Night Live.

John Landis on the set of Animal House with John Belushi

Animal House was filmed at the University of Oregon, and was the directing debut for John Landis. The movie was produced on a budget of $2.8 million, a sum so small that during the 32 days of shooting Landis had no trailer or office at his disposal, and the traditional “dailies” turned out to be weeklys. Many shots for the movie were done in a single take, and most of the costumes were found at local thrift stores. For the toga party, the cast made their own togas. Nevertheless, as stated before, the film grossed over $141 million, making it one of the most successful comedies of all time.

One interesting element to the film was how Landis kept the Deltas and the Omegas separate during filming, the Delta cast even arriving a week ahead of the Omegas to further bond. Kevin Bacon, an Omega in the film, routinely talks about being nineteen and wanting to hang out with Belushi and the “cool guys” in the cast, but Landis felt the movie needed a real antagonism to bring the story to life - a real ‘us against them” type of vibe. In the end, he created a masterpiece of comedic cinema, and things didn’t turn out too bad for Bacon either.