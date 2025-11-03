Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
14h

Jeffrey, this story never fails to amaze me. Cliff Young wasn’t just running a race - he completely rewrote what people thought was possible at any age. I love how it wasn’t about fancy gear, perfect training, or even strategy in the usual sense. It was pure grit, ingenuity, and a refusal to be limited by conventional thinking. And to do all of that at 61? Unbelievable. It’s inspiring on so many levels - physically, mentally, and even morally, considering how he shared his winnings. Makes me want to approach life a little differently, to think outside the box, and maybe not take things quite so seriously. Truly a legend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jeffrey W Massey and others
Honeybee's avatar
Honeybee
10h

Thank you for an amazing story. Never heard of Cliff Young but now certainly admire him as, I'm sure, so many do. I'm 77 and you've given me some insight through his story. Cheers!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeffrey W Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture