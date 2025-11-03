If ever there was a compilation of fascinating sports stories it would surely include the one involving Australian rancher/farmer Cliff Young, who at the tender age of 61 shocked the running world by winning the inaugural Westfield - Sydney to Melbourne Ultramarathon way back in 1983. The race covered 875 kilometers (544 miles) and was billed as the ultimate test of endurance for runners in an age when the sport was just coming to international prominence. Young’s victory literally turned the world of professional running on its head. Not only was Young’s age shocking, but his entire attitude towards the race was a master’s course in “thinking outside the box.”

Because of the distance, the Westfield Ultramarathon was scheduled to be contested over multiple days and professionals from all over the world had come to Melbourne to participate, many bringing the latest gear and a horde of support staff. Shortly before the race began, 61-year-old Cliff Young, wearing work clothes and galoshes over his boots, walked up to the registration table and requested a number to enter the race. Quite naturally, the people at the registration table thought it was a joke—that somebody was setting them up—so they laughed along until Young, not laughing, made his intention to participate very clear. Almost reluctantly the race organizers issued Young a number and official race shirt while offering words of encouragement. Many thought the man a mental case but one event organizer did offer Young a new pair of running shoes, which he gladly accepted.

Cliff Young crossing the finish line in a borrowed windbreaker.

As you can imagine, Cliff Young stood out from the crowd as he walked towards the starting line, not only his age but his lack of the proper gear putting him far outside the bounds of what was understood to be the basic requirements for any man to compete in such an arduous race. But, what Young lacked in professional decorum he more than made up for with grit and determination.

Young had grown up in a poor ranching family, one that could not afford the luxury of multiple horses to corral and move the hundreds of sheep which helped to provide the family’s livelihood on their sprawling 3,000-acre ranch. As a boy Cliff Young roamed those pastures day after day, often sleeping with his flock during mild evenings. Young was accustomed to covering miles of rugged terrain in search of lost sheep, up and down hills in all kinds of weather. In 1979, at the age of 56, Cliff Young competed in his first race, the 16-kilometer (10 mile) Adidas Super-run which crossed the West Gate Bridge in Melbourne. Finishing the race in a respectable 64 minutes, Young became somewhat of a curiosity over the next few years as he continued to run marathons across Australia.

So, as the Westfield Ultramarathon was set to begin on that fateful day in 1983, Young may have looked out of place but he was experienced in the “art” of running. As the starting gun sounded many of the professionals burst forward with graceful strides and sculpted bodies as Cliff Young ambled out of the gate with his awkward looking shuffle. Some in the crowd even jeered at him, yelling for him to get out of the race. While Cliff Young may not have resembled a professional runner with his style and manner of dress, his results left everyone stunned.

Cliff Young training for an upcoming race with a bag of potatoes on his back.

Five days, 14 hours, and four minutes later, at 1:25 am, Cliff Young shuffled across the finish line of the Westfield Ultramarathon. He had won the race. And he didn’t win by a matter of minutes or even an hour or two. The second-place runner was nine hours and 56 minutes behind him! Cliff Young had set a new world record for the ultramarathon. The press mobbed him wondering what kind of special running shoes he must have had, and they rummaged through his backpack wondering what he’d survived on—he’d lived primarily on pumpkin seeds and water—and then they discovered the secret to his success – not sleeping. After finishing far behind the field during Day 1, Cliff Young slept for only a couple of hours that first night and then began his journey again. Within a few hours he had caught the leaders and made the decision to forego sleep for the remainder of the race while the other contestants were all sleeping a minimum of four hours. And if that kind of physical endurance isn’t crazy enough, consider once again that Cliff Young was 61 years old at the time!

Upon being awarded the prize of $10,000 Australian dollars for winning (equivalent to about $35,000 American dollars today), Young kept only $3,000 of the money, distributing the rest to the other racers to help with expenses. He then posed for multiple photographs and told everyone he hoped to see them again the following year. In 1984, after a massive wave of publicity swept the country, Cliff Young was awarded the Medal for the Order of Australia, one of the highest civilian honors to be bestowed by the country. One member of the selection committee was quoted as saying, “Possibly never again will someone be so deserving of this honor.”

Cliff Young died an Australian hero on November 3, 2003, at the age of 83.

