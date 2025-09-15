September 15, 1974

On this date Eric Clapton’s cover of “I Shot the Sheriff,” a song written by Bob Marley, hits #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was included on his album 461 Ocean Boulevard, an album that took its name from the house Clapton rented while recording in Miami’s Golden Beach area.

Ocean marked a long comeback for Clapton, who had been struggling with heroin addiction. It also ended a three-year studio hiatus for the man called “Slow Hand.” Ironically, the nickname has nothing to do with how Clapton plays guitar but is a reference to the slow clap English fans produce while waiting patiently for someone to finish a task during a break in a show. In Clapton’s case, he was famous for breaking guitar strings early in his career and the audience frequently gave him the “slow hand” while waiting for him to fix the problem.

While Clapton’s activity level during the late 1960’s put most of his peers to shame, during one three year stretch he held a position in four different bands, his relationship with Patti Boyd, George Harrison’s wife, and the death of Duane Allman set him back emotionally, all but erasing his creative output. He did manage a self-titled debut album in 1970 that included the J.J. Cale penned “After Midnight,” giving him a critical boost and some radio airplay, but after the attention died down Clapton more or less retreated from view.

Upon completing the 461 Ocean Boulevard album, easily my personal favorite, Clapton and RSO records head Robert Stigwood recommended the house and Miami's Criteria Studios to fellow RSO artists, the Bee Gees. This may seem like a strange pairing, but Clapton was friendly with the band and after he moved out the Gibb boys moved in, writing and recording their album Main Course.

Naturally, the street address became the center of attention for music fans around Miami, the problem becoming so bad that the address of the house was changed during the 1970’s and 80’s. Eventually, the home was rebuilt and the original street address restored.

And here’s another bit of trivia. My favorite song on the album is “Please Be With Me,” a song originally written and recorded by a band called Cowboy, included on their album 5’ll Getcha Ten. The song features none other than Duane Allman sitting in to play slide acoustic on the track.

