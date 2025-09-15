Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
glindarayepix's avatar
glindarayepix
2hEdited

Going to his concert tomorrow. Loge tickets overlooking the stage!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jeffrey W Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture