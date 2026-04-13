Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Jason A Clark's avatar
Jason A Clark
19h

I was going to write about this today! But I had just written about Shiloh and didn't want to stack Civil War stories.

I actually got a chance to visit the fort last fall. It was far smaller than I had imagined. I have no idea how they were able to last as long as they did.

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1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
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Truthbird
1d

The civil war was foreseen by many prescient, intelligent, sensitive people, for several decades before it officially began, both among those living in the north and the south. John Quincy Adams said so, in the mid-1830s, with intellectual acuity and emotional poignancy. He foresaw it with heart-wrenching, dreadful clarity.

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1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
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