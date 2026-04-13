April 13, 1861

After a 33-hour bombardment by Confederate cannons, Union forces surrender Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina’s harbor. The surrender concluded a standoff that began with South Carolina’s secession from the Union on December 20, 1860. When President Abraham Lincoln sent word to Charleston in early April that he planned to send food to the beleaguered garrison, the Confederates took action. They opened fire on Sumter in the predawn of April 12. Over the next day, nearly 4,000 rounds were hurled toward the black silhouette of Fort Sumter.

Inside Sumter was its commander, Major Robert Anderson, nine officers, 68 enlisted men, 8 musicians, and 43 construction workers who were still putting the finishing touches on the fort. Union Captain Abner Doubleday, the man often credited with inventing the game of baseball, was also present.

By the morning of April 13, the garrison in Sumter was in dire straits. The soldiers had sustained only minor injuries, but they could not hold out much longer. Major Anderson decided that further resistance was futile, and he ran a white flag up a makeshift flagpole.

The photo shows the inside of the fort just after the Union troops vacated. Notice that the flag flying is not the controversial Confederate battle flag, but the original “Stars and Bars,” which was inspired by Austria’s national flag. Designed by Prussian artist Nicola Marschall in Marion, Alabama, the flag was adopted March 4, 1861 in Montgomery, Alabama and raised over the dome of the first Confederate Capitol. Nicola Marschall also designed the Confederate Army uniform.

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