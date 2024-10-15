Test pilot extraordinaire Chuck Yeager was dropped from the belly of a B-29 mothership for his seventh flight in the experimental, rocket powered Bell X-1 in a quest to break the sound barrier, a speed of Mach 1. After flying the craft for 20 seconds to level off and get his bearings, Yeager engaged the X-1’s booster rocket and began racing into the horizon. Slight turbulence broke into smooth flight as the air speed indicator reached Mach 1 and eventually leveled off at Mach 1.06 at somewhere near 64,000 feet above sea level. Killing the rocket’s power, Yeager then glided home on the X-1 for a safe landing.

The previous afternoon, as he hit Mach .94 in the X-1, the controls suddenly ceased to function. Shock waves running across the plane’s control surfaces acted like concrete and froze them in place. Yeager kept his cool, killed power to the aircraft, and landed safely. Back on the ground, engineer Jack Ridley thought he knew how to fix the problem by changing the X-1's horizontal tail angle and reducing control of the elevator mechanism. No aircraft had ever been tested under these modifications, especially at such extreme speeds.

L-R, Pilot Chuck Yeager and flight engineer Jack Ridley on the day of the flight.

Never doubting his friend’s ability with an airplane, Yeager literally put his life in Ridley’s hands by giving him the go ahead to modify the airplane. In a later interview, Ridley said that all Yeager said that afternoon was, “Let’s do it Jack, I want to catch that demon.” The demon to which Yeager was referring was the long-held belief since the beginning of aviation that no aircraft could fly faster than sound. A common saying among test pilots was that a demon awaited any man attempting such an audacious flight.

On his next trip in the X-1 Yeager did indeed beat the demon, earning himself a free steak dinner at Pancho’s Happy Bottom Riding Club and the respect of test pilots around the globe. The story of Yeager and the other test pilots who eventually went into the space program was highlighted in the 1983 film “The Right Stuff” which starred Sam Shepard as Chuck Yeager.