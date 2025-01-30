Working-class hero Chuck Wepner, who grew up fighting on the streets of Bayonne, New Jersey, fell just nineteen seconds short of going 15 rounds with World Heavyweight Champion Muhammad Ali in their 1975 championship fight. The fight was stopped against Wepner’s wishes because of a large cut over his eye. A Technical Knockout, or a TKO.

Wepner, who was Sly Stallone’s model for Rocky, also scored notable wins over contender Randy Neumann and former world heavyweight champion Ernie Terrell. Wepner was also the last man to fight former undisputed world heavyweight champion Sonny Liston.

Here's what he had to say about fighting Ali.

“I was the only guy to knock him down when he was champion of the world. Liston was the biggest puncher I ever fought, but all around, the most skilled fighter, it was Muhammad Ali by far. It was an honor to fight the guy, and to this day I'm very proud of myself for what I accomplished in that fight. I thought maybe he'd look past me. He just finished knocking out Foreman, he was in camp for seven or eight weeks. I thought maybe he'd take the fight lightly. I was always in great shape. I was never knocked out or down. The only time in my whole career I was off my feet was with Ali in the 15th round, and I got up from that, but I was bleeding bad and he (the referee) stopped it. I just figured I could wear him down, you know? Maybe take him late into the fight and knock him out late.



But he was so great that even though I pressured him most of the fight, it didn't work. He was just too good for me, that's all. Everybody says, 'Why do you think you lost?' Well, I lost because I fought a better fighter.”



- Chuck Wepner