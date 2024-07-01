The iconic song "25 or 6 to 4" by the band Chicago is released during the last week of June in 1970. The single was a smash hit, reaching the #3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 that summer, while sparking a world of debate about its origin.

In the pre-internet world, almost every DJ in America had a special intro for how the song was written, constantly trying to explain the meaning behind the song and its subject matter. Here is what writer and keyboard player Robert Lamm had to say about the song, which was included on the band’s second album Chicago. “I was living in a house with a bunch of hippies up above the Sunset Strip. One of the advantages of this particular house, was that it was in the Hollywood Hills, and I could look out over the city late at night. I wanted to write a song about the process of writing a song. So ‘waiting for the break of day, searching for something to say, flashing lights against the sky’ all came from that scene. The song's title is the time at which the song is set: 25 or 26 minutes before 4 AM or ‘25 or 6 to 4’.”

Because of the unique phrasing of the song's title, "25 or 6 to 4" has been interpreted to mean everything from a quantity of illicit drugs, to a street address, or possibly the name of a famous person in code. Given the time period, and additional lines like “maybe I should do some more” it was naturally suspected the entire song was an ode to drug use, especially LSD. The song was actually banned in Singapore upon its release for this reason.

Lamm went on to say about the song, “if I had a dollar for every person that has asked me what kind of acid trip I was on when I wrote that song, man I’d have a million bucks.”

In another twist concerning the band’s second album, the band changed their name to Chicago. Originally, they went by the name The Chicago Transit Authority, the name that appears on their first album, but the real Chicago Transit Authority had a big problem with the band using that name, so the group decided to go with just Chicago.