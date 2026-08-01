August 1, 1966

Charles J. Whitman, a 25-year-old University of Texas student, barricades himself into the university clock tower and begin shooting. Over the course of 90 minutes Whitman shoots and kills 16 people, and wounds 31 others before being killed by police. Whitman was a Marine veteran and had been admitted to University of Texas on a Naval Science Scholarship to study architectural engineering, but he had lost his scholarship due to gambling and bad grades.

The previous evening Whitman had stabbed both his wife and mother to death. Many researchers and medical experts believe that the violent tendencies Whitman was experiencing were caused by a brain tumor found after his autopsy. During the weeks leading up to the shooting Whitman had sought professional help for “overwhelming violent impulses,” including fantasies about shooting people from the University of Texas tower. In a note left at the scene Whitman claimed he loved both his wife and mother, only killing them in an effort to spare them future humiliation and suffering.

A University of Texas worker scrubs blood from the sidewalk in front of the clocktower in the aftermath of the shooting.

The morning of the shooting Whitman purchased a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, a M1 carbine with six additional ammunition magazines, a .357 revolver, several other weapons and boxes of additional ammunition. Packing all of the guns and ammo into a duffle bag, Whitman then proceeded to the campus tower where he began his killing spree.

A great many changes to the UT campus were instigated after the shooting. There was no campus police department in 1966, with one being formed the following year. Students were also given access to psychologist and/or psychiatrist the following year.

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