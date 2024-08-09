It was on the ninth day of August, fifty-five-years-ago today, that cult leader Charles Manson sent a posse of his followers to 10050 Cielo Drive, a quiet home in the hills of Los Angeles. There, several members of Manson’s “family,” led by a handsome guy named “Tex” Watson, arrived on a mission of terror. They systematically stabbed and murdered a pregnant Sharon Tate, the wife of famous movie director Roman Polanski (Rosemary’s Baby, China Town), along with coffee heiress Abigail Folger and three others.

The murders ended the hippie generation and turned the entire world onto an obscure Beatles song called “Helter Skelter,” one that Paul McCartney penned while trying to write something “heavy and distorted” that would match the music of The Who. The murders thrust Manson into the international spotlight, and with entire websites now dedicated to these heinous events there is no need to go down that rabbit hole. What most people do not know is why Manson targeted the house on Cielo Drive and what he was up to in the months leading up to the murders.

It all began with Manson’s desire to be a musician, and a chance meeting in the summer of 1968 when two hippie chicks named Patricia Krenwinkel and Ella Jo Bailey were picked up by Beach Boys co-founder and drummer Dennis Wilson while hitchhiking. Wilson brought the ladies to his home on Sunset Boulevard where they smoked pot and hung out for the afternoon. A lively conversation ensued, one in which the young ladies told Wilson all about their leader, a guy named Charlie who was a bona fide spiritual guru.

The Manson family lived with Wilson for the better part of the summer of 1968, and it was during this time that Wilson introduced Manson to several other musicians (the rest of The Beach Boys, Neil Young, David Crosby, etc.) as well as some influential record producers. One of these was Terry Melcher, the son of actress Doris Day. Melcher rented a house at 10050 Cielo Drive, and Manson visited there several times. Melcher became fascinated with Manson, showed interest in his music, and seems to have led Manson to believe that a record deal was in the works.

To give you an idea of how serious all this music talk really was, the Beach Boys cut a Manson song called “Cease to Exist” in September of 1968 which they renamed “Never Learn Not to Love.” It appeared on the B-side of their single “Bluebirds Over the Mountains,” although Wilson took songwriting credit for the creation, another slight that Charlie never forgot.

But, by August of 1968, Manson’s creepy side had begun to become apparent and Wilson parted ways with the group. He complained to friends about Manson’s unpredictable behavior and the cost of keeping up his followers. It all came to head when Manson pulled a knife on a record producer during a disagreement over one of Manson’s songs. Wilson was at heart a laid-back California surfer type and had no interest in violence or anyone that might use it to further their means. To avoid a confrontation with Manson, Wilson just let the lease expire on his Sunset Boulevard home and moved a half-mile away, handing off the job of evicting Manson and his followers to the landlord.

It was after his parting with Wilson that Manson began to grow dark and depressed. He moved his followers to the infamous Spahn Ranch and began talking about a race war on the horizon. The culmination of these events prompted Manson to take revenge on Melcher and the establishment, the very people Manson blamed for his failures .

So, on the fateful night of August 9, 1969, Manson sent his followers to the home of Terry Melcher at 10050 Cielo Drive to strike a blow at the world. Unbeknownst to Manson, Melcher had moved away, and Roman Polanski and his beautiful wife Sharon Tate had moved in. The rest, as they say, is history.