July 18,1969

Shortly after leaving a party on Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts Senator Edward “Ted” Kennedy, along with female member of his political committee, Mary Jo Kopechne, drive an Oldsmobile off a wooden bridge and into a tidal pond. Kennedy claimed that he escaped the submerged car, albeit with no visible injuries, but was unable to save Miss Kopechne who drown.

Kennedy was a married man at the time of the accident and gave two different accounts of what happened during the days that followed, neither of which stood up to investigative scrutiny. Here are some of the many questions left unanswered. Why did neither Kennedy nor Kopechne inform anyone they were leaving the party? If Kennedy and Kopechne were tired and planned to catch a ferry to the mainland, why did Miss Kopechne leave her purse and room key behind? Why was the body of Miss Kopechne in such pristine condition? Forensic evidence compiled by insurance companies has consistently shown that automobile to water crashes typically leave considerable tissue damage. Why did the Senator wait ten hours to report the incident? While Kennedy claims to have walked over 1 mile to seek assistance from two friends at the party, none of the three men inform anyone else at the party of such a serious accident. Why did a sheriff’s deputy state that he saw the Kennedy automobile parked along the dirt road leading to the accident site one hour after Kennedy claims the incident happened?

No autopsy was performed on Miss Kopechne’s body after the accident although Massachusetts law clearly called for one under the circumstances. Most modern researchers believe that Mary Jo Kopechne was actually the driver of the automobile and was sent by Kennedy to turn the car around after a police officer saw them parked, or she was killed prior to the vehicle entering the water and her body placed inside.

What do you think happened?

