Kim DiGiacomo
1h

I first heard about this incident when I was a kid. Like other notable events, such as the assassinations of the Kennedys and the plane crash involving John F. Kennedy Jr., there is a common thread among them.

The Chappaquiddick incident was never just about a car crash; it was about how those in power can evade accountability when the media is complicit. Ted Kennedy left a woman to suffocate in a car while he crafted his story, and the press turned a blind eye. There was no autopsy, no accountability just the polished image of Camelot.

Fast forward to today: the same media playbook is at work, but with different names involved. We see "suicides" linked to Epstein, classified documents being brushed aside, and the lies surrounding the pandemic conveniently forgotten. Outlets like CNN, MSNBC, Fox, and The New York Times don’t report the truth; they protect the powerful. The media isn’t broken; it’s functioning precisely as intended: serving the narrative, shielding the elite, and gaslighting the rest of us.

Mary Jo Kopechne deserved the truth. Instead, she has become a footnote in a sanitized myth built on silence and manipulation.

If journalism is the first draft of history, then we have been living through a propaganda rerun.

Bill Rice, Jr.
2h

I don’t know. I’ve never educated myself on this event. You just shared five details I never knew.

