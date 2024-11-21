Ram’s Skull with Hollyhock (1935)

American modernist painter Georgia O'Keeffe was born on November 15, 1887, in the small town of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Her parents, Francis, and Ida Totto O’keeffe, were dairy farmers and highly regarded members of the community. Both were descended from Irish/German immigrants, but interestingly enough O’Keeffe’s maternal grandfather, George Victor Totto, had been a Hungarian Count of some standing. The second of seven children, O’Keeffe attended Town Hall School in Sun Prairie and claims to have known by the age of ten she wanted to be an artist.

Finishing her primary school education, she received art training at the Art Institute of Chicago school (1905), the Art Students League of New York (1907–8), the University of Virginia (1912), and Columbia University’s Teachers College, New York (1914–16). She then became an art teacher and taught in various elementary schools, high schools, and colleges in Virginia, Texas, and South Carolina from 1911 to 1918. It seems that she was a quite spirited woman from an early age, and brings to mind the old saying, “Well behaved women rarely make history.”

Charcoal drawing 1915

During 1915-1916, O’Keeffe began producing a remarkable series of charcoal drawings that led her art—and her career—in a new direction. These works celebrated form with orchestrated lines, shapes, and tones, blending them into powerful abstract compositions. The work came to the attention of celebrated photographer and New York gallery owner Alfred Stieglitz. Not only did Stieglitz begin exhibiting the work at his 291 Gallery in January 1916, but he seems to have become thoroughly smitten with her as well. O’Keeffe was soon introduced to a great many of the avant-garde European and American artists of the day, and her life was truly changed forever. With his encouragement and promise of financial support, O’Keeffe abandoned teaching and arrived in New York City in June 1918, to begin a career as an artist. The two began living together almost immediately and were married shortly after.

After a decade in New York City, O’Keeffe began to feel boxed in by the city, and she and Stieglitz began to drift apart, although they did not separate officially. Instead, O’Keeffe traveled to New Mexico in 1929 with her friend and fellow painter Rebecca Strand. The two women spent time in Santa Fe and Taos where they rented studio space and concentrated on the stark desert scenery. Feeling a strong connection with the land, O’Keeffe purchased property north of Santa Fe and called her new home Ghost Ranch. I have been lucky enough to visit this place a couple of times in my life and can attest to the power and beauty of the surroundings.

Georgia O’Keeffe lived the rest of her life in New Mexico, eventually considering the rugged hills and mountains her home. She passed away on March 6, 1986, in the Memorial Hospital in Santa Fe, only leaving her beloved Ghost Ranch when necessary medical care demanded it. Georgia O’Keeffe was 98 years old.