Liston (L) had trouble hitting Clay as he bobbed and weaved.

February 25, 1964

It was a beautiful Tuesday evening at the Convention Center arena in downtown Miami Beach, Florida, when twenty-two-year-old Cassius Clay took to the ring to face world heavyweight champion Sonny Liston. As an 8:1 underdog, few gave Clay a chance, but he became World Heavyweight Champion after referee Barney Felix called the fight before the eighth round began, as Sonny Liston could not answer the bell. Clay had won by technical knockout, ending the reign of one of boxing’s most feared champions.

Clay, who would later become Mahammad Ali, was a walking, talking quote machine during his early years. Loved or hated, he was a darling of the press corps, who nicknamed him the “Louisville Lip,” a reference to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, and his affinity for self-promotion. After winning a gold medal at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, fighting in the light-heavyweight division, Clay turned his sights to the professional ranks.

Self-confident and brash, Clay had won nineteen professional fights before entering the ring with Liston. Before the fight in Miami Beach, he had turned the boxing world upside down by guaranteeing a victory in the eighth round. The cocky Clay seemed to have no fear of the dreaded Liston, boasting he would “float like a butterfly, and sting like a bee” on his way to the title.

All this talk might not seem over-the-top for today’s fan of sporting entertainment, as trash talking has become almost the norm. But in 1964 it was extremely inflammatory, and dismissing a man as menacing as Sonny Liston was borderline insanity. The dreaded Liston, who had twice demolished former champ Floyd Patterson in the first round, was an 8-to-1 favorite to retain the title, and beyond that Liston was a hard man.

Considered one of the most intimidating boxers to ever enter the ring, Liston had defeated eight of the top ten heavyweight contenders in the world as he readied for the Clay fight, and seven of those were by knockout. One of those knockouts was Henry Cooper, the top British heavyweight at the time. Cooper expressed interest in a title fight if Clay won the bout in Miami Beach, but told a London newspaper he wasn’t interested in fighting Liston again. His manager, Jim Wick, took it a step further saying, “We don’t even want to meet Sonny Liston walking down the street.”

The left jab was a constant feature of Clay’s plan.

Johnny Tocco, a trainer who worked with George Foreman, Mike Tyson, and Liston, said that Liston was the hardest hitter of the three, and easily the most vicious.

Liston learned to box in the Missouri State Penitentiary while serving time for armed robbery. He was later placed back in prison for assaulting a police officer. His professional fighting career was always embroiled in controversy because of his association with Frankie Carbo, a one-time hitman for the Lucchese crime family who had helped to facilitate Liston’s rising professional career. No matter how you sliced the pie, Sonny Liston always came up as the “bad guy” when he was fighting, whether that was an accurate evaluation of the situation is anyone’s guess.

Technically speaking, no one gave Clay a chance. Jim Murray from the Los Angeles Times said, “The only thing Clay can beat Liston at is reading the dictionary.” A statement that most of the boxing world agreed was accurate.

New York Times regular boxing writer Joe Nichols did not even make the trip to Miami Beach, telling his readers the fight was a “mismatch that might not last as long as the Paterson fights.” Ol’ Joe sure missed a good one.

An ecstatic Cassius Clay proclaims “I’m the champ! I’m the champ!”

It would only be later, while analyzing the Liston defeat, that major areas for concern were identified. First, Liston did not focus heavily on the fight and his lack of conditioning was obvious by the fifth round. Another item that may have been most damaging of all was the conventional boxing wisdom that Clay was too light to punch hard, and many boxing “experts” doubted his ability to take a punch. Finally, while Liston was listed as thirty-four-years-old, there were indications from his family he may have been as old as thirty-six.

No matter his age, it was clear from the beginning that Cassius Clay came to fight, and a knockdown of Liston in the fourth round proved that Clay could throw a punch. What also became clear was that Sonny Liston was going to have trouble hitting the crafty Clay, as his constant bobbing and weaving rarely gave the frustrated Liston a clean shot to the head, and he never got close enough to Clay to work the body, which was a Liston specialty.

When Liston could not make the bell for the beginning of the eighth round the crowd of just over eight thousand fans went wild knowing that they had just witnessed history. The name of Cassius Clay was forever etched into the great lineage of boxing lore.

