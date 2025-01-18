January 18, 1904

Oscar-winning actor Cary Grant, whose birth name was Archibald Alexander Leach, was born 121 years-ago today in Bristol, England. When Grant was nine years old, his father placed his mother in a mental institution, telling the young lad that she had gone away on a "long holiday". Later, he told young Archibald that she had died. Grant would not learn the truth about his mother until he was thirty-one, with his father confessing what he had done on his deathbed. Grant immediately made arrangements for his mother’s release and provided for her until she died.

Grant became attracted to theater at a young age, and in 1915 won a scholarship to attend Fairfield Grammar School in Bristol. At the age of 16 he began performing with the Bob Pender Troupe, a successful theater group set to tour the United States. After a series of successful performances in New York City, he decided to stay there, establishing a name for himself in vaudeville during the 1920s.

Moving to Hollywood in the early 1930s, he came to the attention of Paramount studios, where executives there turned the young Archibald into Cary Grant. Exuding what his biographer Graham McCann called “glamorous masculinity,” Cary Grant took Hollywood by storm during the 1940s and 50s. Grant developed a close working relationship with director Alfred Hitchcock, who cast him in four films: Suspicion (1941) opposite Joan Fontaine, Notorious (1946) opposite Ingrid Bergman, To Catch a Thief (1955) with Grace Kelly, and North by Northwest (1959) alongside James Mason and Eva Marie Saint.

Grant was at the Adler Theater in Davenport, Iowa, on the afternoon of Saturday, November 29, 1986, preparing for his performance in A Conversation with Cary Grant when he began to complain of not feeling well. He died that evening at a local hospital. Cary Grant was 82.