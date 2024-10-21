October 21, 1956

Actress Carrie Fisher was born on this date, to Hollywood stars Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. After a childhood that was anything but normal Fisher shot to stardom with her role as Princess Leia in George Lucas’ 1977 movie Star Wars, where she starred opposite Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. With the release of The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Return of the Jedi (1983), Fisher had risen to the level of Hollywood royalty, and began an often tumultuous relationship with fame and fortune, struggling with alcohol and drug dependency.

In 1987, Fisher released a hit book entitled Postcards from the Edge, which chronicles the life a Hollywood actress trying to put her life back together after a drug overdose. Part memoir and part fiction, the book was groundbreaking and pulled no punches. New York Times reviewer A.O. Scott said of the book in 2016, nearly 30 years after it was published, “…it still bristles with a bravery and candor that feels unique today.” The book is especially powerful for those that have dealt with substance abuse either directly or indirectly. Count me among that group, and it is indeed a splendid read.

Fisher then adapted the book into a film of the same name. Released in 1990, Postcards from the Edge (1990) starred Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Quaid, Gene Hackman, Richard Dreyfuss, and Rob Reiner. With such an incredible cast it is no wonder it became both a critical and commercial success, and is easily one of my favorite movies of the 1990’s. If you haven’t seen it, then watch it. I never knew Meryl Streep could sing until I saw this movie.

Sadly, Carrie Fisher passed away on the morning of December 27, 2016, after being in intensive care for four days. Fisher had been flying from London back to Los Angeles when she suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Upon landing she was taken directly to a nearby hospital but never recovered. At the time of her passing, the multi-talented Carrie Fisher was 60 year-old.