December 13, 2012

Songwriting legend Carole King wins the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize, recognizing her Lifetime Achievement in music. King was the first woman to win the award, and few could have found the choice contentious.

King was born in Manhattan during 1942 and her birth name was Carol Joan Klein. Her Jewish parents were working class, her father a firefighter and her mother a teacher. Carole King’s career as a singer, songwriter, and musician began in 1958 at the tender age of sixteen when she sold her first piece of music to a New York City publisher. Regarded as one of the most significant and influential songwriters of all time, her career really took off when she began collaborating with her ex-husband Gerry Goffin during the 1960’s. The duo wrote more than two dozen chart hits, many of which are music standards. Songs like “You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman” that went to #1 for Aretha Franklin.

Carole King has made 25 solo albums, her most successful being “Tapestry,” which held the record for most weeks at #1 by a female artist for more than twenty years. Besides Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” there is no other female album that even comes close to “Tapestry” and I just listened to that record the other day.

Carole King’s total record sales are estimated at more than 75 million copies worldwide. She has won four Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She has been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as a performer and songwriter, and was a 2015 Kennedy Center Honoree.