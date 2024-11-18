November 18, 1985

The comic strip Calvin and Hobbes is first published on this date by disgruntled advertising professional Bill Watterson. With his career “lacking directions,” Watterson did what almost anyone would done to change course - he began cartooning. Inspired by his love of Peanuts, Watterson let his imagination run wild and came up with the zany antics of six-year-old Calvin and his stuffed tiger Hobbes.

During its beginnings, the comic strip was called Doghouse, and there were several main characters coming in and out of the story. After multiple rejections by national newspapers, Watterson made several dynamic changes to the comic strip’s lineup, including the name. He began focusing on Calvin as his main character, while installing Hobbes as his partner in crime. Watterson presented his idea once again and Universal Press Syndicate immediately agreed to run the comic strip in all of their 200+ newspapers, while signing Watterson to an exclusive contract.

Bill Watterson at home.

The only major issue between Universal and Watterson had to do with the licensing of products related to the comic strip, Technically, Universal owned those rights, but were required to give Watterson a royalty for all sales. Watterson, however, was adamantly opposed to merchandising his creation, believing that licensing the characters for commercial gain would corrupt his strip's integrity. This debate strained relations between Universal and Watterson so badly that in the early 1990’s Watterson almost quit creating the comic strip. Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed and Universal gave up on the idea of merchandising the products associated with the comic strip. It has been estimated that Bill Watterson may have forgone as much as $100 million in merchandising fee’s during his lifetime.