I have something to confess, and it might be deeply disturbing some of my family and friends. Next week is Christmas, but my focus is not completely on the religious importance of the day, nor is it centered around getting all the family together. I’m on pins and needles for new, highly anticipated, Bob Dylan biopic that’s hitting theatres on December 24 called A Complete Unknown. I’ve already purchased tickets for the 12/24 2p showing at my local AMC movie triplex, which will be officially the first showing in my area. To say I’m excited is a little like saying Santa is busy.

I’m not sure if I qualify as a Dylan aficionado, but I have to be real close.

My journey into the world of Robert Allen Zimmerman, and the alter-ego he created by substituting Dylan Thomas’ last name for his own, began in earnest back in 1987 after arriving at the University of Alabama. That’s where I met a dude named David Jernigan, a college hipster with an encyclopedic knowledge of Bobbie D. and an album collection to match. This was back in the pre-digital era, when a vinyl disc spun in a mesmerizing circle as the needle gently laid down in the groove. A time before smartphones brought the knowledge of the world to your fingertips, and books and magazines ruled. My buddy even had a book of Dylan lyrics that he lent me, and I carried it around like it was the Dead Sea scrolls wrapped in leather.

Eventually, I was baptized in the spirit, learning great truths like the way Dylan turned on The Beatles, and his influence turned them into the greatest band in the history of music. What’s that? You don’t know the story? Well, here’s a primer.

When The Beatles were the biggest act in the world, who did they seek out for advice? Bob Dylan of course. Dylan’s road manager, Victor Maymudes, drove Dylan from his home in Woodstock, NY, to New York City’s Hotel Delmonico on the evening of August 28, 1964. After turning them on with some high-grade marijuana, he promptly told them to quit the teeny-bopper circuit and write some songs with some teeth. Go out there and help change the world. What resulted were some of the best records ever made; Sargent Pepper’s, Abbey Road, The White Album (a record so hip it didn’t even have a name – it was just a white album with nothing on it). These cats clearly got the message. Then, Dylan re-invented himself, did his own chameleon imitation and changed himself from a folk wonderboy to an electric icon.

Don’t worry, it’s all going to be in the movie, which has gotten some great press. Timothee Chalamet seems to be perfect in the lead role. The film covers the early 1960’s when Dylan’s arrives in New York City, until the point in 1965 when he begins to transition from an almost mythic folk singer to a true rock ‘n roll icon. I will be sharing my complete thoughts on the movie next week, but in the meantime, I would love to hear from all you Dylan fans about your thoughts on this big event!