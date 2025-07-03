July 3, 1969 / 1971

On this fateful date in 1969, Brian Jones, the English musician, composer, and founder of the legendary rock ‘n roll band the Rolling Stones, was found dead in his swimming pool in East Suffex, England. The tragedy took place a mere four weeks after Jones was fired by his band mates because drugs and alcohol had diminished his ability to perform. He was 27 years old.



Long-time Rolling Stones bass guitarist Bill Wyman said of Jones, "He formed the band. He chose the members. He named the band. He chose the music we played. He got us gigs. ... he was very influential, very important, and then slowly lost it – highly intelligent – and just kind of wasted it and blew it all away."

On the same date two years later, Jim Morrison, the front man for the L.A.-based band The Doors, was found dead in the bathtub of the Paris flat where he was living with girlfriend Pamela Courson. After recording the album L.A. Woman, Morrison announced his intention to travel to France for some rest and relaxation. In letters to friends, he described going alone for long walks through the city. During this time, he shaved his beard and lost some of the weight he had gained in the previous months. He also telephoned Door’s drummer John Densmore to ask him how the song "L.A. Woman" was doing commercially. The telephone conversation was the last communication any band member would receive from Morrison. He was 27 years old.

