Breaking the 4 Minute Mile
May 6, 1954
In Oxford, England, 25-year-old medical student Roger Bannister breaks the four-minute mile. Bannister was running for the Amateur Athletic Association against his alma mater, Oxford University, when he crossed the finish line with a time of 3 minutes and 59.4 seconds. Word swept across the world at this great feat. Th…
