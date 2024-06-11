While looking through my books the other day I found my old copy of Lonesome Dove, the western saga by Larry McMurtry that won him the Pulitzer Prize. A big book, it tells a big story, and the pages of my copy are yellowed with time. Purchased my copy at a second hand a bookstore in Atlanta some time in the early 1990’s and it has accompanied me to destinations as far away as Idaho, where I lived for a time during 2012-2013. When I think “epic masterpiece,” I think Lonesome Dove.

Opening the book and beginning to read, not from the beginning but from Chapter 35 where Deets is leading the men and the herd, it was like running into a long-lost friend. I love that about books, and the same goes for great albums. If you know the story, or the songs, you can just pick right up and move along. Like starting a conversation with an old friend, finding that you haven’t lost the spark.

Larry McMurtry is a fabulous writer, and he’s a history guy. Many of you Lonesome Dove fans are familiar with the character of Joshua Deets, the black cowboy played by Danny Glover on the big screen, but you may not know the history behind the character.

Deets is based on a real-life cowboy named Bose Ikard, who in 1847 was born into slavery in Noxubee County, Mississippi. He lived along the Mississippi Delta with his master’s family prior to the Civil War, and later moved to Texas where he became a ranch hand and cowboy. He lived as a free man of color and was respected for his hard work and honesty in an era when opportunities for black men were few. He eventually attracted the attention of Charles Goodnight, the legendary Texas cattleman who founded the JA Ranch in the Texas panhandle. Goodnight owned ranches in Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico during the golden age of cattle. His holdings at the JA Ranch alone encompasses more than one million acres.

Danny Glover and Bose Ikard

In the service of Goodnight, Bose Ikard served as a tracker, cowboy and banker, often carrying thousands of dollars in gold or cash until the money could be deposited into a bank. After his last cattle drive in 1879, Ikard settled in Parker County, Texas, becoming a farmer and rancher. He raised a family with his wife Angeline and lived a prosperous life. A well-known quote by Charles Goodnight says, “Bose Ikard surpassed any man I had in endurance and stamina. He served with me four years on the Goodnight-Loving Trail, never shirked a duty, or disobeyed an order, rode with me in many stampedes, participated in three engagements with Comanches. There was a dignity about him that came naturally. He was my detective, banker, and everything else while traveling in the wild country.”