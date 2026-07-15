I sold radio advertising from 1992 through 1996, my first job out of college, and let me tell you - it was the Wild West. Once television took over the national footprint, radio was forced to go local, and often that meant go “crazy.” Radio became the home of crazy car dealers and loud, boisterous salesmen from every corner of the county. My experiences during those years were very memorable, but nothing at all like what occured along the Texas-Mexican border during the 1930’s.

During the late 1920s, the United States and Canada reached an agreement to divide the long-range radio frequencies between themselves, leaving Mexico out of the agreement. The invention of radio as a communication medium created a stir in both countries, bringing world-class entertainment directly into the living rooms of everyday people. And with the agreement between the United States and Canada now in place, these two countries largely controlled radio. Not only the frequencies on the radio dial, but the content going over the air.

As a result of being left out of the North American radio agreement, the Mexican government authorized a long string of border radio stations, also known as “border blasters,” to spring up on the south side of the Rio Grande River opposite Texas, and eventually all the way to California. Mexico’s lack of regulations allowed stations to operate from a powerful 50,000 watts up to an ultra-powerful 500,000 watts. There are tales from this period of these powerful stations causing humming and high-pitched squeals in all kinds of strange situations; metal fences and dental work come to mind. Through these stations, listeners not only across the United States and Canada, but also Europe and South America, were able to hear programing that was incredibly unique and different.

These border blasters began appearing in 1930, built primarily by American businessmen who were, to put it graciously, on the fringes of society when it came to promoting products and services. The first was Houston, Texas theater owner Will Horwitz, who established XED radio in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. Horwitz was eventually sent to prison by the U.S. authorities for broadcasting the Tamaulipas lottery over radio waves reaching the United States. This kind of censorship would be unthinkable today, but this is the climate of the times. Horwitz was only arrested because he maintained a home in the U.S., driving back across the border each day to go to work. That’s how close these stations were to U.S. cities.

John R. Brinkley

Another controversial border broadcaster was Iowan Norman Baker, who set up XENT radio in Nuevo Laredo and used it to promote his alleged cure for cancer.

But the most controversial and best-known of the outlaw radio station owners, by far, was John R. Brinkley. A failed politician turned charlatan; Brinkley received a degree from an unaccredited medical school but ultimately ended up practicing medicine in Kansas and Arkansas. One day a farmer presented himself in Brinkley’s office, lamenting his lack of “male vigor” and wishing he had the vigor of a Billy goat.

With those words, a scheme formed in Brinkley’s mind, one he would eventually term the “goat-gland rejuvenation operation.” You guessed it! Brinkley touted goat glands as a remedy to male impotence. Believe it or not, Brinkley implanted the testicles of a goat in the farmer’s scrotum. It became the perfect scam — a quick operation that didn’t cost much to perform. But he needed a way to publicize his miracle treatment. That’s when Brinkley learned the power of radio. He received a broadcasting license for a new radio station in Kansas, using the call letters KFKB. Beginning in 1923, Brinkley would promote his goat remedy three times a day. Between broadcast church services and music, Brinkley would deliver his medical sermon on the wonders of goat-gland rejuvenation. Thousands converged on the tiny town of Milford, Kansas seeking the operation. Brinkley became so successful that he had to build a hospital to accommodate all his patients. Utterly unbelievable I know, but true!

The goat-gland rejuvenation operations were brought to the attention of Morris Fishbein, the president of the American Medical Association. Fishbein, knowing Brinkley was a quack, decided to shut him down for good. Eventually, Brinkley lost his broadcasting and medical licenses and decided to try his luck south of the Rio Grande River. He set up his radio broadcasting station in Villa Acuña, across from Del Rio, Texas, so Texans could access his services. Mexican officials welcomed the wealthy entrepreneur, facilitating the building of a 50,000-watt station.

Dr. Brinkley performing a “goat-gland rejuvenation” surgery.

XER’s programming was extremely popular and included yodelers, fiddlers, Mexican music, religious sermons, psychics and astrologists, but its main purpose was to attract patients for Brinkley’s goat-gland rejuvenation business. Who knows why men believed that goat gonads would restore virility, but thousands flocked to Villa Acuna for the operation. Brinkley did quite well, purchasing several planes, a yacht and a 16-acre estate called the Brinkley Mansion.

As the station grew, Brinkley reached an agreement with Mexican officials to broadcast at 500,000 watts and restructured his radio empire under the call letters XERA. The United States was in the depths of the Great Depression and XERA was the only radio signal that reached rural listeners, transporting them away from their problems. He introduced country music to the rest of America when he discovered the Carter Family from the hills of Virginia, who played “hillbilly” music. The Carter Family became country icons. Their music influenced a six-year-old in Arkansas who would eventually marry into the family. His name was Johnny Cash. Many country greats, including Hank Williams, Web Pierce, Jimmy Reeves, Johnny Horton and Cash himself, took advantage of the high-wattage border blasters, trekking to the border to promote and perform their latest singles.

Early photo of “Wolfman Jack”

Another border blaster playing a prominent role in American culture was XERF radio, which played rhythm and blues, soul, rock and roll and the blues. Young DJ Bob Smith grew up listening to border radio in New York City. In 1963, determined to get on the air at a border station, he arrived in Del Rio, Texas with demos of his radio gigs and talked his way onto CERF. He eventually became the station manager and was known to his listeners as Wolfman Jack. As station manager, he included product-peddling and religious broadcasts in his programming but after midnight he played jazz, rock and roll, soul and rhythm and blues. Wolfman Jack had an air of mystery that made him extremely popular. In the postwar 1950s, a sense of normalcy and strict moral standards settled over the United States. Broadcasting from Mexico, Wolfman Jack’s thinly disguised sexual innuendos and new music genres evaded the extreme censorship at the time. ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons was influenced by listening to the blues on border radio growing up in Lubbock, Texas. The band even dedicated two songs to border music, including “I Heard It on the X.”

Border blasters continued to prosper in the 1960s. Then, in 1972, Mexico and the United States reached an agreement on radio frequencies which was the beginning of the end of border radio. Television broadcasting eventually became the dominant medium. Border radio, however, ushered in new ways of thinking about music and fresh expressions of creativity. It took locally popular music out of regional isolation and jettisoned it into the mainstream, changing the culture of the United States forever.

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