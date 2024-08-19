Gail Borden, Jr. at age 50 along with his grave in New York City.

At the age of 55, Gail Borden, Jr. received a patent for his improved process of making evaporated milk. While the patent and the name Borden would forever link the Borden family and the world of dairy products, it would be a slight to say milk was the only focus of Mr. Borden’s remarkable career.

Truly a man of many pursuits, Mr. Borden was born in upstate New York, and his family first moved to New London, Indiana, when he was eleven years-old. After receiving only two years of formal education, he then followed his older brother to the wilds of Mississippi to become a land surveyor. Excelling in his work, Mr. Borden became the official surveyor of Amite County, MS, and then a well-respected teacher. Obviously, the requirements for teaching were less stringent than today.

In 1829, after hearing about opportunities in the new town of Galveston, Texas, Mr. Borden relocated his survey business. He also began raising cattle and became involved in local politics. In 1835 he started the first newspaper in the Galveston area, an endeavor that became very profitable and gave him a voice in the community. In 1836 he helped to survey and lay out the new town of Houston.

So, as you can see, Mr. Borden led quite a life before he decided to buy a patent for condensing milk in 1853. While the patent was for the basic idea, the process did not work well on a large scale, so Borden threw himself into perfecting the procedures. Sales were slow at first, primarily because Borden’s products needed the demand brought about by city life. In 1857 Borden moved to Connecticut, and sales did improve, little by little, but just as the Borden Milk Company was beginning to turn solid profits the United States found itself at war. The Civil War created a huge demand for milk that would not spoil. It was Mr. Borden’s contract with the U.S. Government that finally confirmed the financial viability of his company.

Gail Borden, Jr. died in Texas on January 11, 1874, in what would later become the town of Borden. His body was shipped by private railcar to New York City where he is buried at Woodlawn Cemetery.