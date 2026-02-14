Ex Animo

Kim Di Giacomo
2d

I’ve always loved Emmylou Harris, and after hearing Desire it’s obvious why. Her voice doesn’t just “back” Dylan up—it elevates the whole album. Dylan, the man with 100 voices (IMHO), thrives on chaos, and somehow it all comes together brilliantly. Desire is a perfect storm of talent, timing, and sheer musical intuition—and Emmylou was essential to it. Listening to her on that record, you can’t imagine it any other way.

Honeybee
1d

Thanks for the tip. The song is sweet. I've been an Emmylou fan for decades. She deserves every accolade and recognition she wins. She's unique among female voices.

