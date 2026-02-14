Emmylou Harris and Dylan during 1975

When it comes to Robert Zimmerman’s music, opinions are as varied as the singer-songwriter’s choice of moniker. Fans, music critics, and biographers have all puzzled at the origin of “Bob Dylan,” with the three most common theories being Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, Marshall Matt Dillon from TV’s Gunsmoke, and Dillon Road in his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota. Probably a combination of them all, knowing a little about the man himself who seems to thrive on chaos and misdirection. No matter, it is known for certain that Robert Zimmerman became Bob Dylan in 1962 while living in New York City. This locale also served as the creative epicenter of Bob Dylan’s life, the city where he would record many of his most iconic albums.

First, I’m a huge Bob Dylan fan, and have been fortunate enough to see him live on numerous occasions. I’ve caught six of his shows beginning in the late 1980’s and he is scheduled to appear near my hometown this summer, in what will most likely be our “grand finale”. In my estimation, Dylan is more than music, but everything that encompasses “Bob Dylan” revolves around music and rhyme. There is a genius at work within him, a second-sense that understands the mixing of musical pieces. Elements that don’t seem to make sense for even seasoned music professionals. Like any great leader, Bob Dylan can recognize talent, and he realizes that talent, no matter where it is found, is the key to writing great songs and making great music.

Scene from the Desire recording session where everything was spontaneous. Emmylou Harris described the feel as “throwing paint against a canvas.”

In an earlier Substack article I wrote how Charlie Daniels played guitar on Dylan’s Nashville Skyline album in lieu of several more prominent session musicians. Daniels was scheduled to play only a single session with Dylan, and when his time was up, and he began to pack his guitar, Dylan asked Daniels what he was doing? When informed by producer Bob Johnson that another guitarist was scheduled to play next, Dylan told him, “I don’t want another guitarist, I want Charlie.” Shocked to be singled out so publicly for his playing, Daniels played the rest of the day like a man walking on water. He later said that Dylan’s approval gave him the confidence to begin his solo career.

All of this brings us back around to Dylan’s music. While several of his albums are deserving of the title “masterpiece,” one album in his incredible catalog stands tallest in my opinion. If I could listen to only one Bob Dylan album for the rest of my life it would be Desire, released on January 5, 1976, the follow up album to Blood on the Tracks, my second favorite Dylan album. The music for both recordings is over 50 years old but sounds as fresh today as the day it was released.

Why Desire you may be asking? Good question. Bob Dylan has released 40 studio albums in a career spanning six decades (maybe seven), so what is so special about this album? Several of his albums have the catchy rhythm of Desire, and outstanding lyrics can be found on Blood on the Tracks, Highway 61 Revisited, Slow Train Coming and many others. What makes Desire so special? The answer is simple, on Desire a young lady whose career was just beginning to take off sings magnificent harmony. That lady is country music legend Emmylou Harris, who began her career as a folk singer and became a country crooner after playing with Gram Parsons near the tragic end of his life. Also, after listening to Desire I think you will agree that getting away from the “backing vocals” tag is completely necessary in this case because what Emmylou brought to Desire is so haunting, and so original, that reducing it to a backing role would be akin to making the brakes on your automobile optional. Emmylou Harris turned out to be “essential” to Desire in my opinion, and it is unlikely the album would have exhibited a similar character without her input.

Dylan and playwright Jacques Levy finalizing lyrics during the Desire session while other musicians are jamming in the background.

We know Dylan felt this way because the tour meant to promote this musical period of his life, the crazy show called “The Rolling Thunder Review,” included Emmylou Harris on its first leg during the Fall of 1975, well before the album was even released. Emmylou came to Dylan’s attention after her major-label debut Pieces of the Sky came out in February of 1975 on Reprise Records (a division of Warner Bros.). In December of 1975, while touring with Dylan, her second album, Elite Hotel, was released. To say 1975 was a watershed year for Emmylou would be quite an understatement. Dylan also knew that Emmylou was tied musically to the ultra-talented Gram Parsons and sang backing vocals on his 1974 masterpiece Grievous Angel. Their cover of “Love Hurts” is so incredible I’ve run out of superlatives, and I personally believe it was this song that swung the pendulum towards their collaboration. Check it out here.

In other words, Emmylou Harris was on the cusp of greatness and Bob Dylan knew it. He wanted her to put that beautiful voice on his new album although the pair had never met and Emmylou was relatively unknown. In the January 5, 2016, issue of Rolling Stone, writer Patrick Doyle had this to say about the Desire recording sessions after an interview with Emmylou Harris.

A scene from the Rolling Thunder Review

Country singer Emmylou Harris had no idea what she was in for on the day she reported to Columbia Studios to sing backup on her first Bob Dylan session. Harris has just received the lyrics to “Romance in Durango” and was practicing when she realized the tape had already started rolling. “I thought,” ‘Oh I can fix anything that sounds funky or out of tune with the engineer later,” she said. But there would be no second takes. “That album was like throwing paint at a canvas. And whatever happened was what it was supposed to be. I guess that truly is the genius of Bob Dylan, he just seems to know exactly what he’s doing while the whole thing feels like chaos.”

“I’d never heard the songs before, and we did most of them in one or two takes. There were was no taping for review, we sang everything live. His phrasing changes a lot, but Gram (Parsons) did a lot of that too. Gram and I had the same feel for phrasing, but I watched him closely when we sang together to get a feel for his singing rhythm. So, I did the same thing with Dylan. I just watched his mouth and watched what he was saying. It sometimes takes me awhile to work out the feel for the harmony, and that was tough with Dylan because he works so fast. I’m more of a perfectionist and I would have liked more time, but it was what it was. There were times when I didn’t even know I was supposed to come in, and he would just signal, and I had to jump in fast. Later, I realized that you just don’t overdub on a Bob Dylan album, he’s just not that kind of artist. I asked him near the end of the recording if I could come back in and fix a few of my parts. He said sure, but I never had time and I truly do not believe he would have used any of it. Dylan seemed to thrive on that chaos. He wants it all to be real.”

L-R Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and Emmylou Harris while recording Desire

Chaos it truly was during the recording process. Dylan had over twenty musicians on standby while recording Desire, none more talented than Scarlet Rivera who played masterfully on the violin. The lauded playwright Jacques Levy was also in attendance and ended up collaborating with Dylan on “Isis” and “Joey,” two of the finest songs Dylan has ever put down. Eric Clapton was hanging out when he wasn’t playing. As a matter of fact, two additional studios were opened up so the other musicians could jam while Dylan was working on other tracks. It was something that appeared unhinged until the final product was complete. Producer Don Devito described recording the album as a “studio live-in session” where night turn to day and then back again. Devito was considered the “fair-haired” boy at Columbia, young and relatively inexperienced. He admitted to being completely out of his element. What “element” are we talking about? It was gypsies in the palace, that was the element.

Now here’s the rub. If you’ve never heard this album, then obviously, you are completely in the dark. Do yourself a favor and listen to a few tracks. I’ve included "One More Cup of Coffee" for your listening pleasure. I think you’ll agree that Emmylou added much more than the “backing vocals” on Desire, easily one of Dylan’s greatest albums. And now Emmylou is in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Yeah, Bob Dylan certainly knows talent.

