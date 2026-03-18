Bob Dylan is as mysterious as the Alabama weather in March. Sunday at noon it was 82 here in Ashford, and I woke up this morning to 30. But Dylan’s mysterious nature ends when he talks about one unlikely singer-songwriter, a man he gives nothing but well-earned respect.

Having known each other for more than 50 years, and performed together on occasions so numerous they have lost count, the friendship that is Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson goes way back, a clear mutual-admiration society.

In Dylan’s book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, Nelson is the only person who gets two separate chapters. One is for the duet Willie did with Merle Haggard on the Townes Van Zandt masterpiece “Pancho and Lefty,” another chapter is for Willie’s composition “On the Road Again.”

Dylan writes, “Willie Nelson could, as they say, sing the phone book and make you weep. He could also write the phone book…”

Recently, while reading The New Yorker, I came across a beautiful piece on Willie Nelson written by Alex Abramovich. If you would like to read the entire article it can be found in the December 22, 2025, edition of the magazine.

It seems that Mr. Abramovich asks Dylan to describe Nelson, and man who received the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature wrote back with the following:

“It’s hard to talk about Willie without saying something stupid or irrelevant, he is so much of everything. How can you make sense of him? How would you define the indefinable or the unfathomable? What is there to say? Ancient Viking Soul? Master Builder of the Impossible? Patron poet of people who never quite fit in and don’t much care to? Moonshine Philosopher? Tumbleweed singer with a PhD? Red Bandana troubadour, braids like twin ropes lassoing eternity? What do you say about a guy who plays an old, battered guitar that he treats like it’s the last loyal dog in the universe? Cowboy apparition that writes songs with holes you can crawl through to escape from something? Voice like a warm porchlight left on for wanderers who kissed goodbye too soon, or stayed too long. I guess you can say all that. But it really doesn’t tell you a lot or explain anything about Willie. Personally speaking I’ve always known him to be kind, generous, tolerant and understanding of human feebleness, a benefactor, a father and a friend. He’s like the invisible air. He’s high and low. He’s in harmony with nature. And that’s what makes him Willie.”

Say what you want about Bob Dylan, the guy’s one hell of a writer and it doesn’t look like his mind is slowing down.

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