In describing the life of musician and singer/songwriter Charlie Daniels an old cliché seems appropriate, the one where you describe the life of someone famous as something springing straight from the pages of fiction. One of those rare cases where a simple man follows his heart, rolling along like a river until fate intervenes. This is when success typically knocks at the door, or in the case of Charlie Daniels, just kicks the door down.

Charles Edward Daniels was born on October 28, 1936, to parents William and LaRue Daniel. His upbringing was nothing special and if you were paying close attention, you noticed that his parent’s last name was “Daniel” without the “s”. Charlie’s alternate spelling came compliments of the North Carolina Bureau of Vital Statistics, a clerical error that was never resolved. According to Charlie’s biography Never Look at the Empty Seats, his family never found the time, or the money, to correct the mistake. So, in truth, Charlie Daniels is absolutely “one of a kind.”

Born in Wilmington, North Carolina, Charlie’s family was always moving in search of a better life. When Charlie was five, they pulled stakes and moved to Albany, Georgia. After a couple of years, they moved back to Wilmington. This process would repeat several times during Charlie’s formative years, his parents trying to make a living and young Charlie trying to fit in. During elementary school he contracted measles, an ailment which greatly affected his eyesight and self-confidence. Forced to wear glasses, Charlie was often bullied and felt like an outsider.

Charlie Daniels around the age of twelve.

Because of all this tension, Charlie took an interest in music and found out immediately that he had a deep well of talent. Music was a solitary art form, an escape from reality that he embraced like a duck taking to water. Practice felt like communing with the Almighty, and in short order he was playing the guitar, banjo, mandolin, and fiddle. His prowess with these instruments opened doors and gave Charlie Daniels a standing he had never previously enjoyed. His life changed as he was exposed to various genres of music, eventually playing bluegrass, jazz, and rock ‘n roll with multiple bands and people. It would be fair to say that Charlie “came of age” with music, all this happening during an era when music itself was changing, redefining a nation and its culture.

By his middle twenties Charlie Daniels was a seasoned musical veteran, writing his own songs and beginning to make a mark in the world of professional music. He formed a band called The Rockets, a rock ‘n roll outfit which toured the east coast with modest success. Meeting other musicians along the road opened doors, and Charlie’s wide range of talent and easy-going manner earned him work as a studio musician in New York City. While working in the Big Apple, Charlie caught the attention of music executive and record producer Bob Johnson, a very well-respected man in the industry who was running Columbia Records in New York. This was Charlie’s first real break, as Johnson’s star was on the rise, and he was known as a man who could spot talent. In the spring of 1964 Bob Johnston pitched Charlie’s song “It Hurts Me” to Elvis Presley, who decided to record it. When the song became a minor hit, receiving substantial airplay on national radio, Charlie’s reputation was solidified even more.

A signed photo from Bob Dylan (L), to Bob Johnston (R). Johnny Cash stands in the center.

By 1966, Bob Johnston was producing Bob Dylan, Simon & Garfunkel, Johnny Cash, and Leonard Cohen just to name a few, and Charlie Daniels was doing a lot of session work. While Johnston was a very intelligent man who had grown up around the music business, his style of making records was very casual. He created a studio atmosphere that was non-judgmental, open to new ideas, and he encouraged his artists to do their best. Never rushing a session, multiple takes were not looked upon as wasteful. This style lent itself to a diverse array of artists wanting to work with Johnston.

During this period country music, which was also considered “southern” music, was making serious inroads into the nation’s consciousness. While Johnny Cash was leading the way, Elvis and a host of other great talents had gotten their start in Memphis, and Columbia Records recognized a great opportunity to move south. In 1966 they made the decision to send Bob Johnston to Nashville, heading up all of Columbia’s operations in Music City. After getting things settled down, Johnston encouraged Charlie Daniels to move to Nashville, which he did in 1967. While it was great to be heading back south, Charlie was now a man in his mid-twenties firmly bent towards sowing his wild oats. This period was detailed fully in his song “Was It 26?” which begins with these lines.

Living hard was easy when I was young and bullet proof, I had no chains to bind me, just a guitar and a roof

Emptied every bottle, when I poured I never missed

I had bloodshot eyes at 25, or was it 26?

Charlie Daniels seems to have been torn during this period about all kinds of things. Did he want to be a part of a band or be a solo artist? Did he want to play rock ‘n roll or country? Did he want to make a life on the road touring or was he better suited for the steady nine-to-five life that session musicians enjoyed? Like many of us in our twenties, he was uncertain, and the earth seemed to be moving under his feet. This is about the time that Bob Johnston enters back into our story, and fate intervenes.

Charlie on the left in an early edition of the CDB

Johnston’s impact on Nashville cannot be understated. Just as he arrives it is announced that Bob Dylan is coming to town to record his seventh album, an absolute masterpiece called Blonde on Blonde. No less a legend than Kris Kristofferson, who later worked as a janitor at Columbia just to have access to the studios and the recording artists, said this about Dylan coming to town.

“Dylan’s arrival in Nashville changed everything. I had just come to town in ’65, and for guys like me, songwriters who felt they had something to say, Dylan opened so many doors. I mean, sure he was controversial, but he was an international star, his opinions on music mattered, and guys like that weren’t making records in Nashville during the mid 1960’s.”

Yes, Bob Dylan coming to Nashville to record was huge, and without Bob Johnston there is no Dylan in Nashville. The experience goes so well that he comes back in 1967 to record John Wesley Harding, but it was when he came back in 1969 to record Nashville Skyline that things really took off for an unknown musician named Charlie Daniels. The album would forever change not only the music business, but the lives of almost everyone living in Nashville. Dylan was now world-famous, he was the guy that turned on the Beatles, telling Lennon and McCartney to get away from the bubblegum music and write some songs that mattered. For Charlie, who was back living in town doing session work, all he could do was dream of a chance to play with Bob Dylan. Well, sometimes dreams come true.

During the Nashville Skyline session, Bob Dylan (L) and Charlie Daniels (R)

The day before recording was to begin, Charlie Daniels got a call from Johnston informing him that Wayne Moss, one of the guitar players for the session, had a scheduling conflict and he wanted Charlie to fill the spot. Suddenly, this relatively unknown from Wilmington, N.C., was going to be playing with one of the most famous musicians in the world. Daniels recalls the moment this way.

“So, Bob Johnston asked me to come play for half the day, and of course I said yes. I played with all my heart and soul, did the best I could possibly do. When I was packing my gear up after my time ran out, Bob Dylan stopped me and said, ‘Where are you going’ and Bob Johnston said, ‘I’ve got another guitar player coming in.’ And Dylan said, ‘I don’t want another player, I want him.’ Man, it was unbelievable, for a country boy from North Carolina it was surreal.”

In Bob Dylan’s autobiography Chronicles: Volume One he says of Charlie Daniels, “When Charlie was around something good always came out of those sessions. He ended up being a friend and played on two more of my albums later.” Those albums were Self Portrait and New Morning. I think this connection with Dylan also points to the fact that Charlie Daniels was an intelligent, thoughtful man, a characteristic that Bob Dylan has consistently been drawn towards throughout his musical career.

The Charlie Daniels Band just after their first album came out.

In the final assessment, Charlie Daniels credits Bob Dylan for giving him the confidence to pursue a solo career. After all, if Bob Dylan gives you the nod of approval, what else do you need? After those Nashville Skyline sessions, Charlie put all his efforts into his own career, getting back to writing his own songs and defining his own mix of country and rock ‘n roll.

Only seven years later in 1976, Charlie Daniels signed a contract with Epic Records for $3 million, which at the time was the largest recording contract ever signed by a Nashville act, and at the time of his death in 2020, nine of his albums have been certified either Gold or Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Not bad for a pudgy kid from North Carolina with bad eyesight.

View My Website