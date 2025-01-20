January 20, 1975

Blood On The Tracks, the fifteenth studio album by Bob Dylan, is released on this date. Despite mixed initial reviews, the album eventually made its way to the top of the Billboard Album Chart and is considered one of his best by most critics. I should qualify as a Dylan aficionado and the album is hands down my personal favorite. My college roommate way back in 1988 hid the record in his room for a week to keep me from playing it. True story.

After doing two albums with David Geffen’s Asylum Records, the album marked a return to Columbia, the record label that had made Dylan famous. After writing twelve songs, Dylan initially had an electric sound in mind for the record but switched gears about six weeks before recording. He chose what he considered to be the ten best and stripped down the sound.

Jakob, Sara, and Bob Dylan in happier times…

Considered by most as a single message of love and sadness, Dylan pours out his feelings for his wife Sara, reflecting on the rocky relationship the couple is experiencing, a stretch of tough times that would end in divorce. By this point, the couple had sold their home in Woodstock, NY, and purchased a home in Malibu, CA, and an apartment in New York City. The couple was spending very little time together, as Bob was working and recording in NYC, and his family was in California.

In the spring of 1974 Dylan began working with the painter Norman Raeben in NYC, and he credits Raeben with helping to clear his mind. Says Dylan, “Raeben taught me how to see things in a different way, allowed me to express consciously what I was feeling subconsciously. My first album after working with Norman was Blood On The Tracks, and everybody agrees that it was different. There’s a code to the lyrics, and there is no sense of time.”

Son Jakob Dylan says the album is simply, “My parents talking. And yeah, it’s all about my mother.”

No matter the inspiration, Blood On The Tracks is a classic, garnering 5 Stars from publications as diverse as Rolling Stone and The New Yorker.