October 8, 1993

It was on this date, a mere 31 years ago (seems like a century in the Cancel Culture time warp, doesn’t it?) that one of the “messiest” blackface scandals in modern history went down. And you know what’s worse - nobody has been sued or sent to prison!

This feat of tolerance for your fellow man, and First Amendment “Walk On The Wild Side” bravado took place when actor Ted Danson appeared in “blackface” at a Friar’s Club comedy roast honoring his then girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg. Ted and Whoopi wanted to be “shockingly funny” and boy howdy did they succeed. I mean knocked the ball right out of the park!

Ted Danson going “Blackface” with Whoopi’s approval.

You mean two people stood in public and poked fun at racial stereotypes and racial differences without a gang of Political hacks losing their minds? Holy Richard Pryor! Surely someone needs to consult with Rachael Mad Cow, or at the very least have Cornel West. A quick six-hour lecture on racial insensitivity should do the trick. Oh my God Hillary, we have lost control of the narrative!

Give the people what they want!!

It wasn’t all rainbows and unicorns. Danson was criticized for the stunt by some on the Left, and Whoopi had a fair amount of heat from the typical black caucus types, but guess what - they didn’t really care. Imagine that, they just brushed it off and went on with their lives. Whoopi defended Danson earnestly and even admitted to writing most of the material for the skit! Oh, you didn’t see the humor in it? Well tough sheet bitches…

Obviously, I am becoming more and more the “Old Man” in the room, because it seems that no one can remember what it was like to come of age in the era of Richard Pryor, the most ribald and laughed at guy on the planet during the 1970’s and 80’s. Lord knows I remember being twelve years-old and sneaking around with Pryor’s albums from friend’s house to friend’s house. Albums that were named “That Nigger’s Crazy” and “Bicentennial Nigger” just in case you weren’t keeping score at home. Those were the real titles, and he cut white people to shreds too and it was hilarious.

What we need in life is more honest laughter. We need to tell our stories with a smile and laugh at some of our differences. At least, that is what I think!

For a better read on the Danson/Goldberg skit check out this article from the Telegraph. It’s sad boys and girls, but I seem to get all my news from across the pond these days. The U.S. has seemingly lost its mind in certain circles…