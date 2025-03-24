March 24, 1989

The Exxon Valdez, an oil supertanker owned by Exxon Shipping Company, runs aground in one of the most remote portions of Alaska - Prince William Sound. The huge tanker, which was carrying around 53 million gallons of crude, ruptured on the seabed during the accident, eventually discharging almost 11 million gallons of crude oil into the pristine Alaskan waters. Only the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill off the coast of Louisiana released more crude oil than the Valdez, but the effects were not nearly as severe. The Deepwater Horizon accident involved an oil rig explosion and a broken well-head thousands of feet below the ocean’s surface. The well-head was also located miles from land, so most of the oil was swept to deeper waters and ended up on the ocean floor.

Initially, the blame for the Valdez accident was placed squarely on Captain Joe Hazlewood, who was said to be sleeping off an evening of heavy drinking, but the final report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) painted a far more accurate picture of the disaster.

Third Mate Gregory Cousins, who was at the controls at the time of the accident, may have never collided with Bligh Reef had his RAYCAS radar been functioning. This radar blares a caution signal anytime the ship comes into shallow water or is in the path of a sizable object. The RAYCAS on the Exxon Valdez had been broken for over a year and had been reported broken to company officials on at least four separate occasions. A memo from Exxon officials was later found stating that the radar was “too expensive to repair and operate.” In the subsequent 1990 trial, Hazlewood was charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and piloting a vessel while intoxicated, but was cleared of all three charges. He was convicted of a misdemeanor, the negligent discharge of oil.

In all, twenty-one witnesses testified that Captain Hazlewood did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Exxon settled claims in 1991 with most federal and state agencies, as well as civilians. The funds were disbursed in three discrete parts: criminal plea agreement ($25 million), criminal restitution ($100 million), and civil settlement ($900 million). The spill affected more than 1,300 miles of shoreline, with immense impacts being detailed for fish, wildlife, and their habitats. Local industries and communities were also compensated, but court cases drug on for years.

It is estimated that the spill killed more than 250,000 seabirds, 2,800 sea otters, 300 harbor seals, and at least 40 whales of various species. After thirty-five years, long-term damage to the area is still evident today.

