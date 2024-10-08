

The Stranger was songwriter and piano master Billy Joel’s fifth studio album, but its impact on popular music set it apart from the other by leaps and bounds. A critical and commercial success, The Stranger brought the kind of attention to Joel that he had only dreamed of as kid learning to play classical piano. Especially a kid that was born in the Bronx but grew up in Hicksville, a very real place out on Long Island.

Four singles were released from The Stranger, all of which became Top-40 hits and are so well known today that they’re considered classics: "Just the Way You Are", "Movin' Out", "She's Always a Woman", and "Only the Good Die Young". The hits climbing the charts and the massive record sales that followed were nice according to Joel, but the two awards at the 1978 Grammys were over the moon. The famous quote, “Now I can forgive myself for not being Beethoven,” sort of sums up Billy Joel’s feelings of incompetence during the early parts of his career. But with The Stranger everything changed as Joel won for Record of the Year and for Song of the Year with “Just the Way You Are”.

The Stranger remains Joel's best-selling album to date, and surpassed Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge over Troubled Water to become Columbia's best-selling album release, selling more than 10 million units worldwide. Rolling Stone later named it one of the 500 greatest albums of all time.