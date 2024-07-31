Monica Lewinsky, a twenty-two-year-old White House intern, turns over the infamous "blue dress" to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Lewinsky claimed that the dress contained physical evidence that would confirm her sexual relationship with forty-nine-year-old United States President Bill Clinton. She told authorities that the dress contained a semen stain from an afternoon tryst between herself and the President, one during February 1997 when she performed oral sex on President Clinton inside the White House.

The following month, the FBI reported that Clinton was indeed the source of the semen stain on the dress. This evidence prompted impeachment proceedings against President Clinton, as well as a perjury charge, after the President denied the affair publicly, as well as during a sworn deposition. President Clinton was eventually acquitted of all charges, and after the dust settled Clinton’s approval rating rose, hovering near 70% for much of his term.

President Bill Clinton denying the affair with Monica Lewinsky as his wife Hillary Rodham Clinton looks on.

Monica Lewinsky, however, did not fare so well. She struggled to get out of the public eye after becoming the butt of jokes for late-night comics, and a pariah to feminist who portrayed her as a “gold digger” and “opportunist”. In an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie during the 2016 presidential campaign Lewinsky confirmed that President Clinton had never apologized to her for lying about the affair or the fallout it caused her. Guthrie asked, “Do you think President Clinton owes you an apology after all these years?” Lewinsky replied, “He should want to apologize in the same way I want to apologize any chance I get to someone I’ve hurt.”

While running for President in 2016, Hillary Clinton told CBS news during a nationally broadcast interview that she believes it was right that her husband, who was 49 at the time, did not resign from office. She went on to say that the sex was “consensual” and that Ms. Lewinsky "was an adult". The frank remarks pertaining to the scandal were interpreted by many to fly in the face of the #MeToo movement that Mrs. Clinton had been recently promoting. The #MeToo movement was a feminist movement meant to highlight powerful men guilty of sexual misconduct. The year-old #MeToo movement had already caused several high-profile male executives to resign their positions after accusations of sexual harassment. Some resigned while still proclaiming their innocence.

We now know that the United States of America’s Top Executive was guilty of sexual misconduct back in 1997 but did not resign. Obviously, the same rules did not apply to the President, and on that point even his wife agrees.