October 20, 1967

The controversial Bigfoot footage known to the world as the “Patterson-Gimlin” film was shot on this date fifty-seven-years-ago. The footage was taken by Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin alongside Bluff Creek, a tributary of the Klamath River, in northern California. The film shows an unidentified subject crossing a boulder field near the river with a distinctly humanoid gait. Both Patterson and Gimlin claimed that the creature is “Bigfoot,” the mythical ape/man that native Americans have long said roamed the forest of the great northwest.

Naturally, the film took the world by storm and countless attempts to verify or debunk the footage have done neither. The film site is roughly thirty-eight miles south of Oregon and eighteen miles east of the Pacific Ocean. Roger Patterson died of cancer in 1972, but the avid outdoorsman maintained to the end of his life that the creature on the film was real. Patterson's friend, Bob Gimlin, has always denied being involved in any part of a hoax with Patterson. Gimlin has mostly avoided publicly discussing the subject, except for an occasional interview.

The Patterson-Gimlin film is 24 feet long, (preceded by 77 feet of "horseback" footage), has 954 frames, and runs for 59.5 seconds at 16 frames per second. Most experts agree that the film footage is authentic, they only question the authenticity of the subject being filmed. While at least seven known copies of the film are known to exist, the original film’s location is unknown. After Patterson died in 1972 the film and the ownership rights changed hands several times, leading to long and continuous legal battle.