Just about anyone you meet will know the name Bette Davis. They will recognize the name and attach it to a famous actress, a celebrated beauty of a bygone era. Some may even know the names of her more famous movies, All About Eve or Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? But rest assured, few will know the woman behind the name, or what impact she truly had on the movie business. What some may remember is a pop song from the 1980’s that brought the legend of Bette Davis back out into the spotlight to dazzle a new generation.

Ruth Elizabeth Davis was born in Lowell, Massachusetts (the same town that gave us Jack Kerouac) on April 5, 1908. Her given name had come from her father’s side of the family, and her mother, Ruth, not really caring for the name or the people who bequeathed it, began calling her “Bette” almost from birth. Torrid independence seems to have come to Bette Davis naturally, and she would come to stylize the old saying, “well behaved women rarely make history.”

Her parents divorced when Bette was ten, her father was a patent attorney, and the split doesn’t seem to have bothered the young girl. She and her sister were raised by their mother, who eventually relocated with her two daughters to New York City in 1921. Ruth reinvented herself completely and became a successful studio photographer.

It was in New York that the young Bette was first introduced to the theatre, and she worked hard to hone her craft. A move to Hollywood followed in 1930 and Davis found work almost immediately at Warner Brothers through some of her New York connections. She was known from the start as a high-spirited actress, one who did not mind sharing her opinions, and constantly battled for higher pay and better roles. To prove she was serious, Davis famously left Warner Brothers during the 1940’s to make films in Europe. This was in defiance of her studio contract and resulted in a lawsuit by Warner Brothers, one in which she lost and had to pay reparations. This type of behavior from a woman was unheard of at the time, and while Davis may have lost in the courts was heralded around the world for her bravery and grit. Reconciling with Warner Brothers and returning to Hollywood, David received a new contract that included all of her original demands.

Bette Davis and Kim Carnes 1981

By the 1970’s Bette Davis had become more legend than actress. She was the first woman to receive the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award in 1977, and her acting and film legacy was beginning to attract attention from a new generation of movie critics and fans. But no one could have foreseen the giant comeback that Bette Davis would make around the world without even lifting a finger. That happened in 1981 when a relatively unknown singer named singer named Kim Carnes hit the charts with “Bette Davis Eyes”.

The song was written by Donna Weiss and Jackie DeShannon in 1974, and released by DeShannon in the same year, although the song didn’t make much of a splash, never even making the Billboard charts. But Kim Carnes’ 1981 version, with her smokey, raspy voice, became a smash hit, spending nine consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. It is said that it was Bette Davis’ grandson who made her aware of the song upon its release, never knowing that it would become the best-selling single in the world for 1981. “Bette Davis Eyes” went on to win a Grammy Award for “Song of the Year” and “Record of the Year”.

Bette Davis considered the song a compliment to her legacy, writing to both Carnes and the songwriters to express her gratitude. She and Carnes even struck a friendship over the matter that lasted through the remainder of Davis’ life. Kim Carnes presented Davis with replicas of her Gold and Platinum records that were made to hang on the walls of her Hollywood mansion.

Bette Davis passed away on October 6, 1989 in Neuilly-Sur-Seinne, France at the age of 81. She is buried in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills. Her legacy, however, has never faded.