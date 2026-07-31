Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Linda Lehr Anning's avatar
Linda Lehr Anning
11h

Looks so fake to me! Where's the proof that is the moon and that junk is even on the moon!

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Ron Gilbert's avatar
Ron Gilbert
11h

Makes me wonder why my Ford Maverick was such a lemon.

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