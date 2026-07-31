July 31, 1971

It was 55 years ago today that Apollo 15 Commander David R. Scott and Lunar Module Pilot James B. Irwin were standing on the moon when a series of pulleys began to reveal the contents of a modest compartment at the base of their Lunar Module (LM). What began to emerge and unfold was an engineering marvel—a 10 foot long, six foot wide, two-seat vehicle called the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV).

The craft was designed to exacting specifications and would help Scott and Irwin traverse large patches of harsh lunar landscape. The LRV was the product of a joint efforts between General Motors and Boeing, and in all, three of these magnificent vehicles would be produced and sent to the moon. Each one was driven on the moon’s surface at some point during the Apollo program, spanning the years 1971 through 1974. While human beings haven’t been to the moon since that time, the moon rovers are still there and in working condition. All they need is a new battery.

The photo below shows James Irwin giving a salute while standing beside the Lunar Module, while the photo above shows Rover as it appeared on the moon.

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