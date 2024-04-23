Before Wrigley Field...
April 23, 1914
The baseball field now known as Wrigley Field hosted its first major league baseball game on this date. Formerly called Weeghman Park (1914–1920) and Cubs Park (1920–26), Wrigley Field is one of the oldest and most iconic Major League Baseball parks in the United States. Designed by brothers Zachary and Charles Davis, the steel and concrete structure wa…
