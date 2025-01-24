January 24, 1935

In partnership with the American Can Company (ACC), the Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company delivered 2,000 cans of “Krueger’s Finest Beer” and “Krueger’s Cream Ale” to faithful Krueger drinkers in Richmond, Virginia.

Ninety-one percent of the drinkers approved of the canned beer, driving Krueger to give the green light to ramping up production. Within five months of introducing canned beer, the company had increased sales by 550 percent, or 5.5 times. Next to follow suit was the Northampton Brewery in Northampton, Pennsylvania, with its “Tru Blu Ale” and “Tru Blu White Seal Beer”.

Canned foodstuffs had become common by the late 18oo’s, but it wasn’t until 1909 that the ACC made the first commercial attempt at putting beer in a can. This attempt was unsuccessful, due to the alcohol reacting with the tin can. Just as the company was developing a liner to combat this problem Prohibition was introduced across the land.

Finally, in 1933, after two years of research, ACC developed a pressurized can with a special coating to prevent that kept the beer fresh and prevented it from chemically reacting with the tin. The response was overwhelming and almost spontaneous.

Within three months, over 80 percent of distributors in the U.S. were handling Krueger’s canned beer, and as Krueger’s was eating into the market share of the “big three” national brewers (Anheuser-Busch, Pabst and Schlitz), these companies scrambled to get their own canned beers on the market.

By the end of 1935, over 200 million cans of beer had been produced and sold.