January 30, 1969

The Beatles give their last public performance 57 years-ago today, an unannounced rooftop concert atop their Apple headquarters in London.

The group was joined by Billy Preston, whom they met in 1962 while opening for Little Richard during his highly successful UK Tour. Preston was an accomplished keyboardist and seemed to add a calming effect to studio, as tensions within the band were running high during this period.

Billy Preston is the only non-Beatle to ever receive a writing credit for a Beatles song. He was credited as a co-writer on the song “Get Back” for his keyboard work.

The Beatles played for 42 minutes before the gig ended after an accountant from the nearby Royal Bank of Scotland called the police to stop the noise.

Billy Preston (lower left) playing keyboards.

View just before the band begins playing. Note Billy Preston in the leather jacket.

View My Website