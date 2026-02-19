The Clarendon Hotel in Green Cove Springs, Florida

Music has always meant a lot to me, a fact any regular reader of Ex Animo can attest. One of my favorite artists is J.J. Grey, expertly backed by his band Mofro. Grey is from the Whitehouse section of west Jacksonville, and many of his songs are about old Florida. Here are a few lyrics from his very popular song “Lochloosa,” which happens to be a real, small Southern town near Orlando.

Homesick but it’s alright

Lochloosa is on my mind

Swear she’s on my mind

I swear it’s ten thousand degrees in the shade

Lord have mercy knows how much I love it!

Every mosquito, every rattlesnake, every cane break

Every alligator, every blackwater swamp

Every freshwater spring, Everything!

All we need is one more damn developer

Tearing her heart out

All we need is one more Mickey Mouse, another golf

Course another country club

Another gated community.

Lord I need her, Lord I need her Lochloosa, Lord I need her

And she’s slipping away…

Oh you can feel it in J.J.’s soul, the boy loves that OLD FLORIDA that is slipping away. That concrete is surely creeping, as Ronnie Van Zant, another famous Jacksonville singer/songwriter sang back in the 1970’s.

There was a time in Florida’s history when the state held a real allure for the rest of the nation, was different, almost another country. Florida has over one thousand freshwater springs, the largest concentration on Earth, and during the 19th century these springs – along with the beautiful winter weather - were the main attraction. There were no visitors lying on beaches, no golf communities with gated entrances, no Space Shuttle launches, no baseball spring training, and no Mickey Mouse. In the late 19th century Florida was famous for the healing powers of her medicinal springs, their ability to heal aches and pains.

So, we are going to take a stroll back in time, to a place just south of Jacksonville on the Saint Johns River called Green Cove Springs.

Once known as the “Saratoga of the South,” Green Cove Springs lies just a few miles down the Saint Johns River from downtown Jacksonville. A popular riverboat destination for Northerners seeking a warm resort and medicinal spring waters, Green Cove Springs featured a natural flowing Sulphur springs that brought fame to the area beginning in the middle 1850’s. Archaeologists tell us the springs were used by indigenous people at least 7,000 years ago. Attracted to these warm “healing waters” in large numbers, there is ample evidence the various tribes used the springs without battling for control. Rather than violence, it seems these early peoples agreed to some form of communal framework that allowed everyone to use the springs equally. For these early Floridians, the springs were sacred, considered something akin to a “Fountain of Youth”.

The first European development of the springs occurred in 1816 when George Clarke obtained a Spanish land grant to build a sawmill and begin a timber operation. It was not until 1854 that White Sulfur Springs was established as the first community. The town was renamed Green Cove Springs in 1866 to better capitalize of tourism, and it became the county seat of Clay County in 1871, the same year that things really began to take off.

It was during 1871 that the Clarendon Hotel was constructed, and from the start she was the Queen of all the Saint Johns River hotels. Built just south of Walnut Street, the Clarendon overlooked the famous sulfur springs and was the largest and most opulent hotel in the area for three decades. Partners John Harris and Joseph Applegate shrewdly obtained a 20-year exclusive lease on the sulfur spring while marketing the healing powers of the water. Besides providing guests with both hot and cold medicinal spring water for bathing on the grounds, the medicinal spring water was pumped via steam-powered waterwheel to each room in the hotel. The pumping system was capable of moving 200 barrels of water each day which was basically an unlimited supply.

The Clarendon could accommodate more than 200 guests in the main four-story building with a large three-story extension and two spacious adjoining cottages. Rooms were elegantly furnished and most boasted balconies and breathtaking views of the St. Johns River. All accommodations included spring beds with curled-hair mattresses and electric bells for summoning staff.

In addition to several lounges and a formal dining chamber where fine linens, sterling silver flatware and crystal goblets graced the tables, the hotel provided both a billiard room and a bowling alley. A wide plank-walk and steps from the hotel directly to the famous spring allowed Victorian ladies to indulge in the popular pastime of strolling to show off their extensive wardrobes and ornate matching hats. Remember, this is the age of Robber Barons and the conspicuous showing of wealth.

Guests came from all across the country from December through May to enjoy the medicinal qualities of the spring and tropical climate of the area during the winter months. As Green Cove Springs became a more popular vacation destination, riverboats such as “The Florence” and “The Magnolia” began to ply the waters of the St. John’s River, giving guest a chance to view the pristine countryside as well as the Atlantic Ocean.

The Clarendon Hotel burned in 1900 and in 1907 the Qui-Si-Sana Hotel was built on the same site. The interesting name for the new hotel comes from an Italian phrase meaning “here, one is healed.” The Qui-Si-Sana was much more modern than the Clarendon, featuring a sunroom where ladies could bask in the Florida sun privately. The architecture was Spanish, but in most respects served its guest in the same manner as the Clarendon. A covered veranda surrounded three sides of the building, and the Qui-Si-Sana was an extremely popular destination through the 1960’s when the era of beaches and theme parks began to change tourist culture.

City park at Green Cove Springs, Florida.

The Qui-Si-Sana was demolished in 2002 to make way for the Green Cove Springs’ new City Hall, although our story does have a happy ending. Today the sulfur spring still flows and can be enjoyed by anyone. The area around what was once private, hotel property is now a city park, and the spring flows into a public swimming pool before entering the Saint Johns River.

Wonder what those native Floridians from a thousand years ago would think of their spring today?

