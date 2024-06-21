June 21, 1986

Oh how the times have changed in thirty-eight years. Fresh off winning the Heisman Trophy and being selected as the top overall pick in the NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bo Jackson signed his first pro contract on this date - with the Kansas City Royals baseball team.

The Auburn star, and arguably the most well-known “Two Sport” sports star in history, shocked the world when he decided that breaking tackles for the fledgling Bucs might not be the healthiest decision for his career. Also, Hugh Culverhouse, the Buccaneers owner, had gotten on Jackson's bad side by flying him to a team meeting for a physical, telling Bo at the time that he had cleared the move with the NCAA when in fact he had not. The ensuing ruckus caused Bo to be ruled ineligible for the remainder of his senior baseball season at Auburn, and Bo swore he would never play for the Culverhouse or the Bucs. Obviously, Culverhouse didn’t take Bo’s statements at face value and the ego-driven owner paid the price by wasting a first-round pick.

After his signing with KC, Tampa Bay forfeited Jackson's draft rights, and the following year Jackson was drafted by the Los Angeles Raiders, whose owner Al Davis was keen to the idea of Bo play both baseball and football. Davis made Jackson the highest paid non-quarterback in league history, and a Nike ad campaign called "Bo Knows" made him a household name. In an ironic twist, it would be a hip injury while playing with the Raiders in 1991 that ended Jackson's sports career.