April 12, 1983

It was on this date that four scraggly guys from Athens, Georgia, who called themselves R.E.M., released their debut album called Murmur. The music was exceptional in its originality, drawing critical acclaim from both regional and national publications. Known for its unusual sound, primarily Michael Stipe’s vocals, which were seen at times more like another instrument than bona fide lyrics, music fans across the nation were enthralled with the sound. Stipe’s cryptic singing, void of understandable lyrics, flew in the face of industry standards and only added to the band’s mystique. Besides Stipe, the band consisted of guitarist Peter Buck, bass guitarist Mike Mills, and Bill Berry on drums.

Only four years later, in December 1987, North America’s most prestigious rock publication, Rolling Stone, put R.E.M. on the cover of its magazine while proclaiming them to be “America’s Best Rock & Roll Band.” This all happening just four and a half years after the release of Murmur.

The boys from Athens, GA, back in the day. (L-R) Bill Barry, Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, and Peter Buck

The album opens with their first single, “Radio Free Europe,” with enjoyed immediate success on college radio. The song reached #78 on the Billboard charts, which is a decent start for an independent label with a brand-new sound. Murmur would eventually become one of alternative music’s most important albums of the ‘80s. It had a relatively slow start, only selling 200,000 copies by the end of the year, but was named by Rolling Stone as their #1 album for 1983, beating out the likes of Michael Jackson, The Police and U2.

