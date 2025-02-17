February 17, 1974

It was fifty-one years ago today that U.S. Army Private Robert K. Preston, stole a Bell “Huey” helicopter off a flight line in Fort Meade, Maryland and landed it on the lawn of the White House. To be certain, this could not happen in a post-911 world, but back in ’74 it was so easy that Preston told the FBI “anybody could have done it.”

Before any of this makes sense, or at least some sense, let’s review Preston’s story and I’ll let you make your own judgement.

Born and raised in Panama City, Florida, (which happens to be 90 miles south of my hometown) Robert Kyle Preston was born on November 5, 1953, and attended Rutherford High School. After high school Preston obtained a private pilot's license for single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft and began studying aviation management at Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City. A patriot to the core, Preston’s dream leading up to his military service was to become a military helicopter pilot in Vietnam.

Enlisting in the U.S. Army to receive helicopter training, things went south for Preston after he failed the technical phase of his helicopter flight training due to a “deficiency in the instrument phase”, according to official records. Although denied flight training, unfairly by Preston’s thinking, he was still on the hook for a four-year stint in the Army. He was then sent to Fort Meade, Maryland to become a helicopter mechanic, which was a crushing blow for Preston. In protest to what he thought unfair treatment, Preston stole the helicopter in an act of protest and to show his skill as a pilot.

Private Preston leaving the Federal Courthouse.

Richard “I’m No Crook” Nixon was the sitting President during this saga, and initially Preston was brought up on charges of attempted murder against the President and First Lady, as well as the entire staff of the White House. When interrogations finally revealed that Preston had no nefarious intentions his mental state came into question.

After legal negotiations, Preston pleaded guilty to wrongful appropriation and breach of peace, which carried a total maximum sentence of two and a half years of hard labor plus a dishonorable discharge. The judicial panel recommended that Preston be sentenced to six months in prison, and it gave him credit for time served while awaiting court-martial. After two more months in military prison, Preston was released, underwent retraining, and given a general discharge.

UH-1B no. 62-1920 is displayed at Joint Base Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, but visitors wouldn’t know it from any other Huey—it bears no descriptions of its famous flight.

After his release from prison, Preston moved to Washington state, saying he “wanted to be as far away from the incident as possible.” Married in 1982, Preston raised two step daughters while leading a quiet life, working at a series of odd jobs. He found solace in religion, and occasionally found himself at the center of media attention as the anniversary of his defiant act rolled around each year. He once made an appearance of the television show “700 Club”.

Robert K. Preston died of cancer on July 21, 2009, in Ephrata, Washington at the age of fifty-five.

