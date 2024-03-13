Army denies killing 6,000 sheep for 30 years...
March 13, 1968
The U.S. Army accidentally kills 6,000 sheep with nerve gas, but denied it for 30 years. An army aircraft was flying a nerve gas test mission over the Dugway Proving Ground near Salt Lake City, Utah, when chemical dispensers containing the nerve agent VX malfunctioned. This caused one of the dispensers to fail to completely empty, and as the aircraft ga…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.