Original Apple Computer prototype.

January 2, 1977

Apple Computer Company is incorporated on this date after being founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne on April 1, 1976, just outside of San Jose, California. One of several small, independent computer companies formed in and around Silicon Valley during the early 1970’s, Apple Computer today has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion dollars.

Collectively referred to as the “Two Steve’s,” Jobs and Wozniak met in 1971 while Jobs was worker a summer job at Hewlett Packard. Still a high school student, Jobs was highly influenced by Wozniak, who was a Hewlett Packard engineer working on mainframe computers. Wozniak shared with Jobs a recent article from Esquire magazine concerning technology that allowed someone to “jump” long distance telephone calls without incurring charges. The pair soon began building such devices, referring to them as “blue boxes” and selling them for $150 each.

To test the device, Wozniak actually placed a call to the Vatican in Rome claiming to be Henry Kissinger and having an urgent need to speak with the Pope. The call never showed up on any phone bill, and they didn’t get a visit from the FBI, so the Two Steve’s were off and running. Steve Jobs later said, “Without the success of our ‘blue boxes’ there would never have been an Apple.”

L-R Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs during early 1970’s

The two formed a great working relationship, and their interest moved into the realm of personal computers. In 1976 they met Ronald Wayne, who worked at Atari as a chief draftsman. Wayne agreed to become a co-founder of the new company in return for a 10% stake, however, Wayne became reluctant to proceed due to a past business failure four years earlier. Some have said that Wayne’s wife was not keen on the idea.

Whatever the reason, on April 12, 1976, less than two weeks after the company's formation, Wayne left Apple, selling his 10% share back to the Two Steve’s for only $800 and leaving them as the active primary co-founders. Talk about missed opportunities – ouch!

2066 Crist Drive in Los Altos, California. The house and garage where it all began.

On December 12, 1980, Apple (ticker symbol "AAPL") went public selling 4.6 million shares at $22 per share generating over $100 million, which was more capital than any IPO since Ford Motor Company in 1956. By the end of the first day’s trading the stock rose to $29 per share and 300 millionaires were created. Ronald Wayne's total compensation for relinquishing all claims to Apple was $2,300.

One final tidbit concerning the name Apple. During the early 1970’s Steve Jobs was following a diet that relied heavily on the consumption of fruit. After a trip to an apple orchard to purchase one of his favorite fruits, Jobs had the idea to name their new company Apple. Jobs shared the idea with Wozniak, explaining that Apple would speak to purity and simplicity, it would be easy to remember, and it would start at the beginning of the Yellow Pages. And that, as Paul Harvey would say, is the rest of the story.