May 28, 1983

It was a sundrenched Saturday in San Bernardino, CA, when the second incarnation of the U.S. Music Festival was kicked off by the New Wave band The Divinyls, playing in front of more than 100,000 thousand screaming fans. Almost faded from popular history today, the event sometimes garners a mention or two on the internet, which is where I found it, aptly described as the real “West Coast Woodstock.”

Some say the event is a casualty of modern life’s breakneck pace, the desire to chase after the “next best thing” so strong that there is no time for reflection, but what was accomplished over four days should be remembered. The U.S. Festival, as the 1983 version has come to be known, was a true turning point in musical Americana, bridging the gap between true festival concerts and the television driven drama to come, events like Live Aid, when the venues were smaller but connected electronically.

To understand the U.S. Music Festival, what happened both in 1982 and again in 1983, you first need to understand the man behind the event. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak grew up in San Jose, CA, and was always a west coast kid at heart. Wozniak was the kind of guy that marched to his own beat. He was kicked out of the University of Colorado at Boulder during his freshman year for hacking into the university’s computer system. He was trying to impress his friends and change a few grades, but the university didn’t see any humor in his actions and sent the young man packing. He eventually found his way to the University of California, graduated, met Steve Jobs and became incredibly wealthy. That’s the Cliff Notes version anyway.

Besides being an engineering genius and computer guru, Steve Wozniak was a free spirit, and he had an insatiable appetite for music - ALL MUSIC. He secretly dreamed of one day holding his own music festival, something on the scale of Woodstock, but better organized. Little did Wozniak know that he was only one life-changing event away from making his dream a reality.

That remarkable event took place during February of 1981, while Wozniak was piloting a Beechcraft Bonanza A36TC. Not qualified to fly the aircraft, but taking off anyway, “The Woz” crashed shortly after takeoff from the Sky Park Airport in Scotts Valley, CA. Trying to climb too steeply while banking, Wozniak stalled the aircraft mid-flight and crashed before he could make a proper landing. While bouncing down the long runway, Wozniak said later “I knew this was it,” and while he survived breaking through two fence barriers and slamming into an earth embankment, his life was changed forever.

Later admitting that he felt “bulletproof” during this period of his life, the crash landing fully adjusted his outlook on death’s certainty, and seemed to bring a focus to his personal life that had been lacking prior to the accident, years when all that mattered was climbing the professional mountain. While his injuries were not life-threatening, they were serious enough to require a lengthy hospital stay, and they caused Wozniak to suffer from a mild case of amnesia, unable to remember specific details from his past. Six months after the crash, having regained his mental faculties and seeing that his body was going to make a full recovery, Steve Wozniak decided it was time to give back something to the world. Estimates varied, but Forbes had Wozniak listed with a net worth of $115 million in 1983, and the computer revolution he had facilitated with partner Steve Jobs was just beginning to take off. At the age of thirty-one Steve Wozniak took a leave from Apple and began to think about the rest of his life, and what he could personally do to make his small part of the world just a little bit better. Naturally, he decided to hold a music festival.

“Oh, that’s a great idea Steve. Let’s lose a bunch of money and get some people killed.”

That had been the reaction to the idea from one of Wozniak’s best friends, who all too quickly reminded the starry-eyed computer genius of Woodstock’s real legacy - lawsuits and garbage. He then juxtaposed those two realities against Altamont, the California music festival put on by the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones back in 1971 that ended with four fatalities after the Hells Angels were hired for security. The same friend suggested that before doing anything connected with music, Wozniak should enlist the help of Phil Graham, the country’s most successful music promoter bar none. So that’s the first thing The Woz did, call up Phil Graham.

Phil Graham (L) and Steve Wozniak seated and taking questions.

With Graham’s expertise and Wozniak’s money, the original U.S. Music festival kicked off during Labor Day weekend 1982 and was considered, at least by big-time festival standards, a well-oiled machine. There were only a handful of arrests, public toilets and first aid were adequate, food and drinks were plentiful, and transportation for the performers was handled by helicopter to alleviate any possibility of traffic jam interference. The event transpired in such a smooth fashion that Wozniak began planning his next festival immediately. Speaking with a local reporter Wozniak said, “This was great, but for next year we are going to have the Super Bowl of Rock.” Lesson one when throwing a party, be careful who you invite.

The second edition of the U.S. Music Festival was planned for Memorial Day Weekend 1983, held at the same venue as the first but with increased seating. There was trouble from the start, caused primarily by money. While the lineup was even more impressive than ’82, getting it all together was costly.

Largely because he liked his music, Wozniak agreed to pay David Bowie $1.5 million to perform, a staggering amount of money for a single show. Now remember, this is the co-founder of Apple Computer Systems we are talking about, a position holding the purse strings of a small country, one that pumps oil from the ground or hacks diamonds from rock. As they say in Texas, Steve Wozniak is ‘big rich” and he’s throwing down the checkbook. Bowie hasn’t played a show in America since 1978 and really doesn’t care much for scene, but the money is too good to pass up. And the reason it will cost $1.5 million is simple, Bowie is already on tour and playing a show in California will require moving all his band and equipment across the pond on a 747, then turning right around and flying home. It was kind of like Smokey and the Bandit but without the beer.

Steve Wozniak and David Lee Roth backstage. Notice the bunny ears over David’s head.

Problems arise immediately upon news of Bowie’s deal, primarily because Van Halen has already been booked, and they have what is called a “favored nation” clause in their contract. In essence, Van Halen never appears in a group band configuration where another band is paid more than them. So, if Bowie gets $1.5 million, Van Halen has to get a least that much, and presently their contract is for a smooth million. While it was probably not his best business decision, Wozniak agrees to paying Van Halen the extra $500,000 just to keep the peace. Wozniak was heard to remark, “If we go to court I’ll spend that much on attorneys. Just give them the extra money.” This remark leads promoters Barry Frey and Phil Graham to call Wozniak’s two bookings the “most expensive backstage passes in the history of music.” No doubt, and can you imagine the problems with groupies? By this point everyone wants more!

So now, everyone is happy, right? Not exactly. The Clash, who are being paid $500,000 to perform now see their compensation as nothing but chump change, an amount so small and insignificant that Wozniak handed it over to Van Halen just to keep them happy. Of course, it was not that simple. Summing up the situation, Phil Graham later said, “I love The Clash, but they aren’t Van Halen.” The Clash railed against this “injustice” for the entire week leading up to the event, which was an odd twist coming from a band supposedly dedicated to abolishing capitalism in music. Money will make a man do strange things.

Despite all this turmoil, the shows go off without a hitch, and each day of the 1983 festival has a theme. Day One is New Wave Day; Day Two is Heavy Metal Day; Day Three is Rock Day; and Day Four, held on the following Saturday, June 4th, is Country Day, which Wozniak added specifically to see Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson perform. The other guests included Alabama, Emmylou Harris and Hank Williams, Jr., among others.

Unfortunately, while the festival itself ran smoothly, it seems to have attracted a different type of crowd than the previous year. Some blamed this on holding the second event too close to the first, which led to many hometown fans staying away, allowing large numbers of fans from large cities like L.A. to come to town with ideas of making money and not listening to music. The festival succumbed to its own success, a dying planet that morphed into a black hole. While Wozniak, as well as the other promoters and staff, felt very good about the quality of the event, with somewhere near 300,000 people in attendance at any given time and as many as 700,000 coming through the gate at some point during the four-day event, there were far too many “bad apples.” The vast numbers led to a sense of “wildness” in the crowd, and after a drug deal went south, a man is beaten to death with a tire iron. San Bernardino Sheriff Floyd Tidwell says, “It’s an absolute zoo out there. This year’s crowd is into selling narcotics and stealing, they aren’t here for music.”

For these reasons and a few others, the 1983 U.S. Music Festival has been largely forgotten by history, although great memories do abound. Brian Setzer of the Stray Cats remembered in a recent interview, “It was my first time on a helicopter, and as I looked down on the crowd coming into land I thought, ‘Damn, this is some real rock star shit right here.’ It’s still the biggest crowd I ever played in front of.”

In many ways the 1983 U.S. Music Festival bridged the gap between later festivals and those of the 1960’s and 1970’s. Because of Steve Wozniak the organizers of Live Aid learned valuable lessons that weren’t costly, and speaking of cost, what was the final tall for The Woz? Most experts agree that the principal organizer spent close to ten million dollars of his own money putting on the 1982 and ’83 U.S. Music Festivals. When interviewed by Rolling Stone in 2009 Steve Wozniak was thoughtful about what he had accomplished. “No reason to do it again, because the memories are all good.”

Listed below is the complete lineup card for all shows:

Saturday, May 28, 1983

· Divinyls

· INXS

· Wall of Voodoo

· Oingo Boingo

· The Beat

· A Flock of Seagulls

· Stray Cats

· Men at Work

· The Clash

Sunday, May 29, 1983

Quiet Riot

· Mötley Crüe

· Ozzy Osbourne

· Judas Priest

· Triumph

· Scorpions

· Van Halen

Monday, May 30, 1983

· Los Lobos

· Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul

· Quarterflash

· Berlin

· Missing Persons

· U2

· The Pretenders

· Joe Walsh

· Stevie Nicks

· David Bowie

Saturday June 4, 1983

· The Thrasher Brothers

· Ricky Skaggs

· Hank Williams, Jr.

· Emmylou Harris & The Hot Band

· Alabama

· Waylon Jennings

· Riders in the Sky

· Willie Nelson

