Possibly the most reproduced photograph in history, the “Blue Ball”.

December 7, 1972

It was on this date that the final flight of the Apollo space mission began. Blasting off just after midnight from the Kennedy Space Center, the crew for the flight consisted of Eugene Cernan (Mission Commander), Harrison Schmitt (Lunar Module Pilot), and Ronald Evans (Command Module Pilot). Apollo 17 is still the only crewed NASA launch to take place at night.

Cernan and Schmitt touched down on the moon’s surface on December 11, and spent almost 75 hours (3 days and 3 hours) on the lunar surface. During this time, the two men traversed nearly 19 miles of the moon riding on the Lunar Roving Vehicle which was designed at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The two men collected rocks and took valuable scientific readings.

Two of the most iconic photographs in history came during this mission. The first photo is of Commander Cernan standing next to the Lunar Rover, and the second is possibly the most reproduced photograph in history, the famous “Blue Ball” photo taken of Earth while heading to the moon.

Even before the Apollo 17 mission began, NASA let it be known that there would be no more crewed Moon landings for years to come. Before leaving the moon’s surface Commander Cernan said these words, “We shall return one day, with peace and hope for all mankind. Godspeed the crew of Apollo 17.”

Below is a site map for the various Apollo moon landings.