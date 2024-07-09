It was November of 1954 when Annie Wilkins of Minot, Maine, set out on the journey of a lifetime. After losing her uncle (the last member of her immediate family) in the spring of 1954, Annie was diagnosed with tuberculosis two months later and given only a year or two to live. Lonely and almost destitute, Annie’s family physician tried to convince her to move into a local charity home, but Annie would have none of it.

Annie Wilkins sets off for California

Remembering that her mother had always wanted to visit California and see the Pacific Ocean, Annie decided to head west to fulfil this dream, traveling by the only means she had available – her trusted horse Tarzan and her faithful canine Depeche Toi (means Hurry Up). Mortgaging her home for supplies and another horse to haul them, she was determined to see the Pacific before taking her last breath.

Having never left the state of Maine, Annie had little to idea what to expect during the days ahead but was certain that the citizens of the United States would treat a traveler with kindness. Riding straight into a world transformed by the rapid construction of modern highways, the four travelers pushed through blizzards, forded rivers, climbed mountains, and clung to the narrow shoulders of highways as cars whipped by them at terrifying speeds. Annie rode more than four thousand miles, directly through America’s big cities and small towns.

Along the way, her story began to seep out as she met ordinary people and celebrities. Newspaper and reporters began taking notice and national celebrities like Andrew Wyeth (who sketched Tarzan), Art Linkletter, and Groucho Marx came calling as she passed close by. She received many offers—a permanent home at a riding stable in New Jersey, a job at a gas station in rural Kentucky, and even a marriage proposal from a Wyoming rancher. The postcards she sent to friends back home are remarkable in their simple candor, and the reader can almost see the smile on Annie’s face as she writes of her adventures.

After staying in California for several months her fame began to wane and she decided to move back to Maine with her companions, only this time by truck and trailer. Annie moved to Whitefield, Maine, to live with a friend, with her life exceeding the expectancy of her doctors by 24 years. Annie Wilkins passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19th at the tender age of 88. She was buried in her family plot in Minot, Maine.